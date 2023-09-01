Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan: Harshness in music industry has been ‘gut-wrenching’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan: Harshness in music industry has been ‘gut-wrenching’

By Press Association
Keisha Buchanan from the Sugababes performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (PA/Jordan Pettitt)
Keisha Buchanan from the Sugababes performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (PA/Jordan Pettitt)

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has said the harshness she faced in the music industry, where female artists have a “magnifying glass on their relationships”, has been “gut-wrenching”.

Buchanan, 38, was a teenager when she became one of the original members of the Sugababes with Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy.

The trio spoke to Channel 4 News about what it was like to become pop stars at such a young age and discussed whether the industry is still predominantly run by men.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy from the Sugababes attending the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Sugababes formed in 1998 and Donaghy left the band in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range, with Buena replaced by Amelle Berrabah in 2005 and Buchanan, the final original member, replaced by Jade Ewen in 2009.

Speaking on the fallouts and how women are treated in the music industry, Buchanan said: “Women in general – the magnifying glass on their relationships is actually quite odd to me.

“I think it’s especially harsh if you’re a person of colour. God forbid if you make a mistake.

“The harshness, in my experience, has been very gut-wrenching. It’s been really difficult.”

Buchanan also spoke on whether the music industry has had an issue with women being in control of their own careers, and said: “I can’t speak for whether it’s just the women because I feel in general artists are treated like bird brains.

BST Hyde Park
Sugababes performing on stage at BST Hyde Park (PA/Jordan Pettitt)

“I remember there was this quote someone said from our past: ‘I hire, and I fire the members of Sugababes’ and that is the way that certain people are looked at – the industry is run by mostly men, though it is getting more diverse and I think as an artist you have to know who you are going into it and surround yourself with the right team.”

Donaghy, 39, talked about what it was like to enter the industry so young and said: “We were from a very working class background – our parents were not in the industry – we all came into it cold, we didn’t know the industry and what we were up against.

“Definitely the vultures came out the more and more successful we got and that’s something we’ve had to all navigate across the different line-ups and it’s always been an issue and I think will always be an issue, but I think the difference now is that honestly we’ve seen it all, and we are well versed in all that so we know how to conduct ourselves and enjoy ourselves in this industry.”

Buena, 38, also reflected on navigating fame as teen stars, and cautioned that she “wouldn’t let her child go into the industry so young” as “there’s a lot of sharks”.

The Sugababes reunited in 2022 to perform at Glastonbury Festival and the group are currently preparing for a performance at The O2 in London, having performed at British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park festival in July.

The full interview with the Sugababes will air on Channel 4 on 7pm, Friday.