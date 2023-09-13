YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce engagement

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced their engagement after more than 10 years of dating.

Sugg, 33, and Deyes, 29, posted a joint video to their Instagram pages which shows the couple embracing before Sugg lifts her hand to show off a ring.

Internet star and author Sugg captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji and reposted the video to her story where she wrote: “Well this happened today…”

In the video, Sugg is seen wearing a fitted black dress which shows off her pregnancy.

In July, the star announced that she and Deyes are expecting a daughter, who is due in December.

Currently, the pair have one daughter together called Ottilie, who was born in 2021.

After posting news of their engagement, followers responded with their congratulations as did some celebrity friends.

Singer Talia Mar commented “omggg so happy for youuuuuu” whilst author Giovanna Fletcher wrote “so happy for you both!! Xxxx” alongside nine love heart emojis.

Fellow YouTube star Saffron Barker and West End actress Carrie Hope Fletcher also offered their congratulations.

Sugg and Deyes have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

The couple live in the Brighton area and often post videos to their YouTube channels showcasing their life.

In August, Sugg posted a video which showed a day in their life as she went for a baby scan.