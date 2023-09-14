Sienna Miller bares baby bump at celebrity and royal-studded Vogue event

Sienna Miller joined stars from music, fashion, theatre and royalty in a daring outfit at the Vogue World event.

She was the latest celebrity to bare her baby bump on the red carpet – following in the maternity style footsteps of Rihanna – and wore a romantic two-piece from Schiaparelli.

Miller later changed into a red tartan set to perform onstage at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, matching with some of the UK’s leading acting talent: Damian Lewis, Cush Jumbo, James Corden and James McAvoy.

Sienna Miller (Yui Mok/PA)

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who debut an Apple TV+ docuseries tracking their rise to fame on September 20.

The second annual event followed a New York edition held in 2022, and celebrated music, theatre and fashion at the beginning of London Fashion Week (September 15-19).

It saw musical performances from FKA Twigs, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, along with a Shakespearean monologue from actress Sophie Okonedo.

Stormzy (Yui Mok/PA)

Fashion was front and centre, with models including Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne wearing creations from designer labels: Richard Quinn, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen and more.

Daring style was also a common theme on the star-studded red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith chose a couture outfit for the night: a revealing Viktor & Rolf creation made up of a statement satin bow, opera gloves and matching underwear.

Nicola Coughlan (Yui Mok/PA)

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wore a timeless black off-the-shoulder gown by Harris Reed – who showed his latest collection on Wednesday night – and added some drama with a statement black and gold headpiece.

Alexa Chung (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter and model Alexa Chung went all-in on feathers for her look: a flirty, Sixties-inspired two-piece from Nicklas Skovgaard, made up of shorts, a crop top and a matching feather headpiece, topped off with Boucheron jewellery.

Michaela Coel (Yui Mok/PA)

I May Destroy You writer and actress Michaela Coel opted for a structured leather-look blazer, seemingly tapping into the trend for wearing knickers as outerwear, first seen on the Miu Miu catwalk in March.

Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

October Vogue cover star Kate Winslet was more demure in her fashion choices, wearing a slouchy cream suit with a beige underwear-style top underneath.

Princess Eugenie (Yui Mok/PA)

Royalty was also in attendance, with Princess Eugenie in a jewel-toned blue-green Fendi gown.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Beatrice wore a classic floral dress from London-based designer Richard Quinn, complete with built-in gloves and a cape.

(L-R) Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan (Yui Mok/PA)

Posing on the red carpet together, model Poppy Delevingne, designer Stella McCartney and actress Carey Mulligan were all smiles – Delevingne wearing a pop of colour, while McCartney and Mulligan opted for black gowns.

Simone Ashley (Yui Mok/PA)

Simone Ashley was another Bridgerton star on the red carpet, wearing a bejewelled net couture dress by Tamara Ralph with a white bodysuit underneath.

Gemma Chan (Yui Mok/PA)

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan sparkled in a dark silver Louis Vuitton strapless dress, with her hair in a sleek updo and a red lip.

(L-R) Rita Ora, Twiggy and Wisdom Kaye (Yui Mok/PA)

Flying the flag for sustainable fashion were singer Rita Ora, model Twiggy and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye.

All were wearing pre-loved fashion and accessories from eBay: Ora in a timeless black strapless dress, Twiggy in a red velvet suit and Kaye in wide-legged white trousers and a navy coat.

Maisie Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore experimental brand Maison Margiela, donning a black mini dress with a Peter Pan collar, cut-off sheer tights and an interesting headpiece.