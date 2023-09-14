Benedict Cumberbatch brings Roald Dahl tale to life in Wes Anderson film trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Benedict Cumberbatch brings Roald Dahl tale to life in Wes Anderson film trailer

By Press Association
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

The official trailer for Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar has been released with Benedict Cumberbatch in the starring role.

Cumberbatch, 47, appears as Henry Sugar, a man who sets out to learn a guru’s skill to see without using his eyes, to help him cheat at gambling.

The trailer, released by Netflix on Thursday, opens with a shot of Cumberbatch walking into a blue and white room filled with geometric shapes.

A voice then says: “Henry Sugar was 41 years old, unmarried and rich.”

The screen switches to a shot of a book which says on it: “A report on Imdad Khan”.

Henry takes over from the voice and says: “Strange. The following is what Henry read in the little blue exercise book.”

Following this, a clip shows Imdad, played by Sir Ben Kingsley, putting on a plaster cast over his head as he says: “Gentlemen, I’m a man who can see without using his eyes.”

Henry then reveals that “an extraordinary thing happened”, and says: “Henry was now almost certainly capable of making money faster than any other person in the entire world.”

The trailer ends with Henry throwing money into the air as Dahl, played by The Menu actor Ralph Fiennes, says: “His name was Henry Sugar.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Wes Anderson (Doug Peters/PA)

“I think people ought to know a bit about what he has done for the world.”

The shots in the trailer focus on visual symmetry and depict Henry clothed in different suits in front of a variety of backdrops as he speaks to the camera.

Joining Cumberbatch, Sir Ben and Fiennes in the film are Skins actor Dev Patel and The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier in the month and the film can be streamed on Netflix from September 27.