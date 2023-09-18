Amanda Abbington went ‘nuts’ when paired with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Abbington went ‘nuts’ when paired with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

By Press Association
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Amanda Abbington has revealed she went “nuts” when paired with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing as he had been who she wanted.

During Saturday’s launch episode, it was revealed the 51-year-old actress would be partnered with the Italian professional dancer, who won the dance competition in 2021 with former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Reflecting on being told the news, she told the PA news agency: “I went nuts because I wanted Giovanni so it was a really lovely surprise.

“And I got really emotional, it was wonderful because I wasn’t expecting you.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Giovanni Pernice said he is a fan of Sherlock (Ian West/PA)

Pernice also admitted he was keen to be paired with Abbington as he is a fan of the BBC series Sherlock, in which she played Mary Morstan.

Morstan served as love interest in the hit drama – inspired by the Sherlock Holmes novels – for Dr John Watson, who was played by Martin Freeman, Abbington’s former long-term partner with whom she has two children.

Pernice joked: “And I went nuts because she wanted me so I’m always pleased for you” before adding, “I was pleased for me because I’m a fan of Sherlock Holmes so when I saw her on the line-up firstly I was like ‘Oh, she’s the one’.”

The pair also discovered they are a dream partnership as they confessed to both being perfectionists who enjoy making things “fun”.

Asked what dance they are most looking forward to, they agreed upon the Argentine tango, joking that this made them a “match made in heaven”.

Abbington has spent a lot of time in the spotlight, having featured in series including Mr Selfridge, Wolfe and Desperate Measures, and the 2022 biographical film, The Lost King.

She attended ballet classes from the age of four to 17 but clarified that she has not danced since.

Reflecting on how she will handle being judged for her dancing, Abbington said she will “take on” constructive criticism but she will not be fazed by mean-spirited comments.

“I get judged every day in my acting so I don’t care about that”, she added.

“Also, you never believe your press and you never believe your criticism. You can just ride it out, it doesn’t matter.”

Pernice added that their joint sense of “fun” will help them through the challenging moments of the experience.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC and BBC iPlayer.