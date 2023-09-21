Corden on how Cruise convinced him to fly in fighter jet for The Late Late show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Corden on how Cruise convinced him to fly in fighter jet for The Late Late show

By Press Association
James Corden returned to the UK after eight years as host of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
James Corden has revealed how Tom Cruise persuaded him to fly in a fighter jet for a segment on The Late Late Show as he reflected on his “extraordinary” time hosting the US talk show.

The British actor and presenter appeared at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Conference on Thursday for what was billed as his first industry interview since returning to the UK after eight years helming the hit programme.

Corden admitted it was “very difficult” to walk away from the US show, which made him a household name in the country and saw him rub shoulders with Hollywood stars, but that he felt “compelled to come home”.

During his time on the show, Corden was involved in various high-octane stunts, including skydiving with Hollywood superstar Cruise.

Ahead of the release of Cruise’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, he was also flown upside down by the actor in a fighter jet.

Speaking at the RTS conference, Cordon revealed production was stopped on the Top Gun: Maverick set for two days to allow them to film the sketch, but days before he was due to fly with Cruise, he got cold feet.

“I just ended up going like ‘Look he’s an actor, he’s not a pilot, respectfully. It’s just the two of us in an aeroplane, if something happens, then we die,” he said.

“And worse than that, worse than my own death, is my children growing up in places and people going ‘You know who they are? Their dad killed Tom Cruise’.”

He said Cruise called him to ease his panic, recalling that the Top Gun star said: “‘James, your life is more valuable than mine… you are never in any danger’.”

Corden added: “Then what he said to me was ‘I would never do this if I wasn’t flying every day. I am flying every single day… You don’t have to worry. You have to just trust me. I’m so ready and I wouldn’t do this going in cold’.

“And then you’re like ‘all right I guess we’re going to do it’.”

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on the experience, he said: “What a thing to have done. If I look back on the show, I don’t even know if I can even now, because it was only at the end of April.

“But it is a source of overwhelming feeling and just thinking, I genuinely don’t know what I’ve done to deserve such memories, to deserve such things, and it’s really hard to walk away from, it’s a very difficult thing to leave but I felt compelled to come home.”

The presenter added that it would be “odd” not to miss the programme but that he and his wife had always known they wanted to return to the UK before their children became teenagers as they felt any later would be “unfair”.

At the beginning of the interview, the audience was shown a montage of clips from Corden’s time on The Late Late Show, including moments from his hit Carpool Karaoke segment. Over the years it featured a host of famous faces including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney and former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Afterwards, Corden said: “It’s been an extraordinary thing, like even watching that clip then you’re like ‘wow’. I will always be immensely proud of it.”