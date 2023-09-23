David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunited in new trailer for Doctor Who specials

David Tennant and Catherine Tate can be seen reunited as The Doctor and his sidekick in a new trailer for the 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who.

Tennant originally starred as the 10th Doctor from 2005 until his final episode aired on New Year’s Day in 2010, with Tate playing one of his companions – Donna Noble – in the beloved BBC series.

The pair will return to their roles for three special episodes which will air this November to coincide with the celebrations marking six decades of the show.

Destiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷 #DoctorWho returns this November to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/LAsVTZW419 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 23, 2023

Moments before the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023, viewers were given a glimpse of what to expect later this year when the Tardis lands.

The more than two-minute trailer opens with Noble saying: “Sometimes I think there is something missing. Like I had something lovely and it’s gone. I lie in bed thinking what have I lost?”

As scenes of Tennant previously erasing Donna’s memory are shown, he says: “I’ve got this friend called Donna Noble. I had to wipe her memory to save her life. If she remembers me she will die.”

Donna can then be seen uncovering an alien being as his voiceover continues saying: “So what happens next? A spaceship crashes right in front of her, it’s like she’s drawing us in.

“I don’t believe in destiny but if destiny exists, then it is heading for Donna Noble.”

The teaser clips also sees US actor Neil Patrick-Harris play the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966.

He can be seen waltzing around in a top hat and tails and terrorising society.

As Donna and the Doctor discuss the threat, she asks him: “There’s something so bad the Tardis ran away?” and after he confirms she replies: “Then we go and kick its ass.”

Neil Patrick Harris stars as The Toymaker (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/PA)

It also sees actress Jemma Redgrave reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart while Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney appears as a character called Rose.

The trailer ends by teasing a look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

The Sex Education star is set to take over as the Time Lord after the three specials, alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa’s first episode will air over the festive period, with 19-year-old Gibson becoming the youngest companion in the show’s history.

The latest revamp of the series sees It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Reflecting on the trailer, Davies said: “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn.

“We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert.”

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland in November, while streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.