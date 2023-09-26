Bjork, Wet Leg and Raye among winners at Association of Independent Music Awards

Icelandic musician Bjork, British indie rock outfit Wet Leg and English singer-songwriter Raye are among the music artists to have won at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards 2023.

Bjork, 57, who performed at Coachella Festival in California this year in a set that included hundreds of drones, attended to collect the publicly-voted award for best live performer.

Raye, 25, who released her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues earlier in the year, took home best independent track with American rapper and singer 070 Shake for single Escapism, which went to number one on the official singles chart following its release.

Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

British rapper and singer Avelino won best independent album for God Save The Streets whilst rapper, singer and DJ Shygirl won for UK independent breakthrough following the success of her debut album Nymph.

The PPL award for most played new independent artist was given to Wet Leg, who had played their hit songs Chaise Longue and Wet Dream at Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

For the title of best independent EP/Mixtape supported by BBC 1Xtra, rapper and songwriter Enny took home the award for We Go Again, whilst best creative campaign was won by independent record label Partisan Records for Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant to Be campaign.

Elsewhere, British-Lebanese rapper/producer Laughta picked up the one to watch award in association with BBC Music Introducing.

Drum and bass producer Nu:Tone took the award for best independent remix with musical duo GLXY’s song Butterfly Effect (featuring Hugh Hardie and Visionobi) and music artist and director Wesley Joseph emerged victorious in the best independent video category for his self-directed Monsoon video.

With a roster that includes London Elektricity, Nu:Tone and Flava D, Hospital Records has lead the way for drum and bass and was crowned 2023’s best independent label.

Raye and 070 Shake have won best track at the Aim Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Best boutique label was won by Rough Bones and record producer Dan Carey from record label Speedy Wunderground collected the innovator award.

In a category that rewards those helping to prop up independent musicians, Brighton-based record store Resident Music was recognised with the independent champion award.

Meanwhile, music entrepreneur of the year was awarded to Caius Pawson, founder of record label Young.

DJ Erol Alkan took to the stage during the awards ceremony to accept outstanding contribution to music on behalf of Belgian outfit Soulwax.

Speaking about the awards, which was held on Tuesday night at London’s Roundhouse, CEO of Aim Silvia Montello said: “The Aim Awards are always about more than celebrating the nominees, winners and attendees in the room; they celebrate everyone across our varied and diverse rights-holder community throughout the regions and nations.

“From the founders and long-established labels who’ve defined our sector right through to those forming the future independents. From the entrepreneurs driving new creative businesses to the artists carving out their independent journey.

“Aim celebrates the legends, visionaries, innovators, and all the creative talent who continue to keep our UK’s vibrant independent music community the envy of the world.”