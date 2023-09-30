David Beckham on experiencing depression: ‘It’s something I would never admit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

David Beckham on experiencing depression: ‘It’s something I would never admit’

By Press Association
A new documentary is to explore the highs and lows of David Beckham’s career (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Beckham has discussed a period of depression he went through in the late 1990s, saying he faced a “tough” time after being sent off in the 1998 World Cup.

The former football star, 48, became a target for abuse when he received a red card in the game against Argentina.

Following the match, a pub hanged an effigy of the star outside its premises and during Manchester United’s first away game the following season, at West Ham, the team bus was pelted with stones and pint glasses.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for more than 24 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking to The Telegraph about whether this had led to a period of depression, Beckham said: “Yes, and it’s something I would never admit, because I was brought up by a dad who, if I said, ‘dad, I’m feeling a bit low today,’ he’d have said, ‘boy, get on with it’.

“But I was (depressed). I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping. I was living day to day thinking about what was coming next.

“People were saying I should leave the country. It was tough.”

Discussing whether he has ever sought therapy, Beckham added: “No. People have mentioned it, and I think therapy is a good idea – in this day and age you hear more about sports stars going to have therapy, and how much it helps.

“But I was brought up in the East End of London. If I’d said to my dad, ‘I need therapy’, he’d have said, ‘What for?’ So I put my head down and worked harder.”

A new documentary about Beckham’s life is set to be released on Netflix, exploring the highs and lows of the star’s career.

Beckham has been married to Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham for more than 24 years and she stars in the upcoming documentary, alongside some other well-known faces.

Speaking on the timing of this new project, Beckham said: “It just felt right, 10 years after retiring… The free-kick against Greece, the time the boot hit me… People know these stories, but they’ve never really heard my side.”

Talking about what it was like to re-examine some of these memories with director Fisher Stevens, he added: “I used to look at my weekly schedule and see ‘Fisher – five hours’ and be like, uuggghhh. Not that I have a problem with memory, but I’ve lived through it and to go back over it again in detail, I had to really dig deep.”