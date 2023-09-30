Billy Connolly’s wife says he has had ‘serious falls’ following balance issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Connolly’s wife says he has had ‘serious falls’ following balance issues

By Press Association
Billy Connolly and his wife Pamela Stephenson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Billy Connolly and his wife Pamela Stephenson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Billy Connolly’s wife Pamela Stephenson has said that the comic had “a couple of serious falls” after they noticed his balance was deteriorating.

Scottish comedian Sir Billy, 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago on the same day he found out he had prostate cancer, which he later received the all clear on.

The comic spoke about the degenerative disease with his spouse Stephenson for an article in The Guardian, and said: “It’s very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Billy Connolly with his wife Pamela Stephenson after being knighted by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (John Stillwell/PA)

“Recently I’ve noticed a deterioration in my balance.

“That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed.

“For some reason, I thought it would go away, because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away … just to defy the symptom spotters.

“The shaking has reappeared…”

Stephenson added: “The balance issue has been most significant, hasn’t it?

“Especially since, unfortunately, it resulted in you having a couple of serious falls …”

Sir Billy responded: “It’s funny, that fall I had when I landed on my jaw reminded me of a thing I used to do on stage.

“I used to say: ‘I fell out of bed, but luckily my face broke my fall…’

“It’s just added to the list of things that hold me back.

“I feel like I want to go for a walk, but I go for 50 yards and I want to go home, because I’m tired.

“I’m being encroached upon by this disease.

“It’s creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things.

“It’s a cruel disease.”

Stephenson said that the disease has been “pretty slow-moving” to which Sir Billy said: “Really, really slow-moving, but that doesn’t make it any more pleasant.”

Shaking Palsy Essay anniversary reception
Billy Connolly arrives with his wife Pamela Stephenson for a reception hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May in 10 Downing Street, London, marking 200 years since Dr James Parkinson's Essay on the Shaking Palsy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The couple spoke about how their relationship has changed since the comedian was diagnosed and Sir Billy said that his wife now dresses him in the morning, mentioning that he has “to get lifts everywhere” as he “can’t drive any more”.

Sir Billy also talked about what it has been like to stop travelling as much following the various lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It’s been brilliant! It’s been one of the great surprises of my life! I was told to stay home, I did it and I loved it. Even my dogs loved it.

“Although we were very lucky because we live on a canal, so we could go for walks in a tropical paradise.”

Stephenson added: “And even now … for example, two nights ago you were sitting fishing just outside your back door.

“The higher the sea level rises, the closer the fishing’s going to be … so you’ll soon be a fishing Rambling Man without even leaving the house.”

Sir Billy responded: “There’s something in my Scottish nature that makes me look forward to global warming: High f****** time!”