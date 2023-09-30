Gok Wan recalls having ‘greatest’ time meeting Sir Michael Gambon in hospital

Gok Wan has revealed that he met the late Sir Michael Gambon in hospital “many years ago” and said it was “one of the greatest experiences” of his life.

It was recently announced that stage and film titan Sir Michael, who was known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter movies, had died aged 82.

Following news of his death, celebrities paid tribute to the actor, including fellow Potter star Daniel Radcliffe who said Sir Michael was “one of the most brilliant, effortless actors”.

Sir Michael Gambon who died aged 82 (Ian West/PA)

Fashion consultant and TV personality Wan, 49, also paid tribute to the star and said he was “one of the biggest forces” he had ever met.

Recalling the time he met the actor in hospital, Wan wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday: “Many years ago I was poorly and was admitted into hospital for a couple of weeks.

“It was genuinely one of the greatest experiences of my life.

“Not because I was sick and was being made better but, because Michael Gambon just happened to be in the room next to mine.

“After introducing myself to him and him to me, in a rather Downton Abbey fashion, we then went on to spend almost two weeks together.

Gok Wan has paid tribute to Sir Michael Gambon (Ian West/PA)

“He was the greatest storyteller I had ever met. We laughed, sat in silence and listened to Classic FM and my entire heart fell for this mighty man.

“When we were discharged I went to see Michael in a show in the West End.

“Afterwards we went to dinner where he continued to unpack his suitcase of stories.

“His presence on stage, on screen and in real life was enormous, satisfyingly overwhelming.

“He was one of the biggest forces I have ever met and lucky enough to spend time with.

“RIP my hospital hero… I bet you are telling your fabulous stories to the angels – don’t leave anything out, they are just too delicious!”

Sir Michael appeared in many films and TV series and one of his most recognisable roles was Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective in 1986.

The actor also had an illustrious theatre career which included appearances in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests and Nicholas Hytner’s National Theatre production of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.