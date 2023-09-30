Gok Wan recalls having ‘greatest’ time meeting Sir Michael Gambon in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gok Wan recalls having ‘greatest’ time meeting Sir Michael Gambon in hospital

By Press Association
Gok Wan has paid tribute to the late Sir Michael Gambon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Gok Wan has revealed that he met the late Sir Michael Gambon in hospital “many years ago” and said it was “one of the greatest experiences” of his life.

It was recently announced that stage and film titan Sir Michael, who was known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter movies, had died aged 82.

Following news of his death, celebrities paid tribute to the actor, including fellow Potter star Daniel Radcliffe who said Sir Michael was “one of the most brilliant, effortless actors”.

Sir Michael Gambon who died aged 82 (Ian West/PA)

Fashion consultant and TV personality Wan, 49, also paid tribute to the star and said he was “one of the biggest forces” he had ever met.

Recalling the time he met the actor in hospital, Wan wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday: “Many years ago I was poorly and was admitted into hospital for a couple of weeks.

“It was genuinely one of the greatest experiences of my life.

“Not because I was sick and was being made better but, because Michael Gambon just happened to be in the room next to mine.

“After introducing myself to him and him to me, in a rather Downton Abbey fashion, we then went on to spend almost two weeks together.

Gok Wan has paid tribute to Sir Michael Gambon (Ian West/PA)

“He was the greatest storyteller I had ever met. We laughed, sat in silence and listened to Classic FM and my entire heart fell for this mighty man.

“When we were discharged I went to see Michael in a show in the West End.

“Afterwards we went to dinner where he continued to unpack his suitcase of stories.

“His presence on stage, on screen and in real life was enormous, satisfyingly overwhelming.

“He was one of the biggest forces I have ever met and lucky enough to spend time with.

“RIP my hospital hero… I bet you are telling your fabulous stories to the angels – don’t leave anything out, they are just too delicious!”

Sir Michael appeared in many films and TV series and one of his most recognisable roles was Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective in 1986.

The actor also had an illustrious theatre career which included appearances in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests and Nicholas Hytner’s National Theatre production of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.