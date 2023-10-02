Live Aid concert to be turned into West End musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Live Aid concert to be turned into West End musical

By Press Association
Live Aid at Wembley Stadium London 13 July 1985 (Alamy/PA)
Live Aid at Wembley Stadium London 13 July 1985 (Alamy/PA)

A musical adaption of the 1985 Live Aid concert is set to premiere on the West End stage.

The original event, held at London’s Wembley Stadium and John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia in the US, was organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for Ethiopia famine relief.

The musical, titled Just For One Day, will include songs from stars Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Queen that featured during the original performance.

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium
Bob Geldof sings at the Live Aid Concert at Wembley July 13 1985 (PA)

The stage adaption, written by British author John O’Farrell, will premiere at The Old Vic theatre on January 26 until March 30 2024.

The Boomtown Rats star Geldof said: “From seeing Just For One Day throughout its development, if this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it at The Old Vic… it better not be s***!”

The musical, to be directed by Luke Sheppard, will also feature music from Bob Dylan, The Who, U2, The Police and The Pretenders, as well as The Cars, Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.

British Music – Live Events – Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium – London – 1985
The crowd at Wembley Stadium, London for the Live Aid concert in 1985 (PA)

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Luke Sheppard on Matilda The Musical and I have always admired the witty brilliance of John O’Farrell’s writing, I am thrilled to have these two great forces uniting on The Old Vic stage alongside an excellently talented company.

“For those of us who were around in the 1980s, Saturday July 13 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories.

“We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes.

“It’s these memories and individual stories that are the beating heart of Just For One Day, and I can’t wait for audiences to share in a moment that galvanised the globe once again.”

The musical is being made with the permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Tickets for the musical will go on sale October 6 at midday.