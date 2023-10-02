Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford to star on Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford to star on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Greg Rutherford confirmed for Dancing On Ice (Paul Harding/PA)
Former Olympian Greg Rutherford has been confirmed as the fifth contestant taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The 36-year-old revealed he had jumped straight back into his training routine and lost five kilos in six weeks in preparation for his appearance on the hit skating show.

During his unveiling on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Rutherford said: “That’s the thing for me where I maybe have a slight advantage when I come into these sorts of things is that I remember how to train hard – mentally, it’s very easy for me to flick back into that.

“So I work incredibly hard and crack on.”

He continued: “With this I’ll put in so much effort, but you’re only allowed to train two hours on the ice so it’s a lot different to how it would be.

“We start next week, we’ve had the skate fittings, I’ve got those at home, they’ve been hidden away just so the children can’t see them.”

The former long jump athlete said it was the first time his three children were finding out about him competing on the show.

Rutherford also set out his aims on the show, following his 2016 appearance on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Greg Rutherford with his dance partner Natalie Lowe on Strictly Come Dancing 2016 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said: “I wasn’t very good at dancing last time so I thought: ‘You know what, I’ll add some blades to my feet, I’ll throw myself around and have ice beneath me, why not?’

“I want to perform something that’s never been done before because I’m not going to be the greatest dancer in the world but I’m relatively strong still so whoever I’m partnered with, I want to throw them higher than they’ve ever been thrown or do some form of trick that has not being done before, that’s my aim.”

The retired athlete, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, said he was “very excited” to perform alongside fellow contestant and former professional boxer Ricky Hatton.

“I was a big fan of him while he was fighting and went to his last ever fight, but I’ve never had a chance to meet him and always wanted to,” he said.

“I was really quite giddy when I saw that he was announced.”

Rutherford joins previously announced contestants S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, soap actress Claire Sweeney and former Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies.

He added: “I’m in no way expecting to be very good at this at all, but I will work as hard as I possibly can to get as good as I can.”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.