Home Entertainment Music

US pop singer Taylor Swift among Hollywood stars taking centre stage at NFL game

By Press Association
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds react during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs (Adam Hunger/AP/PA)
Taylor Swift once again turned heads as she appeared at another NFL game amid rumours of a new romance with star player Travis Kelce – but this time with a Hollywood entourage.

The US pop singer was pictured in the stands alongside film and TV stars Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner as the Kansas City Chiefs held off a brave effort from the New York Jets to claim their third win of the season 23-20 on Sunday night.

It comes a week after the Anti-Hero singer sparked rumours of a new relationship with Chiefs tight end Kelce as she appeared in the stands for his team’s victory over the Chicago Bears, alongside his mother Donna.

Swift, 33, was joined for the game at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Hollywood actors Reynolds and his wife Lively, as well as Jackman and Turner – who both announced their respective divorces to Deborra-Lee Furness and Joe Jonas in September.

A video of Swift, wearing studded jean shorts and a long-sleeved black top, entering the stadium’s security area with her fellow celebrities was also posted online.

The official NFL account tweeted: “Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you @taylorswift13.”

The stars watched as pressure mounted on under-fire Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to stand up against the NFL’s heavyweights.

Taylor Swift, second from left, Blake Lively, second from right, and Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift, second from left, Blake Lively, second from right, and Ryan Reynolds (Adam Hunger/AP)

The 24-year-old was able to do just that despite the narrow defeat, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was below his best, giving up two intercepts with just one touchdown, but did just enough down the stretch to get Kansas City across the line with a late field goal.

Swift’s appearance at the NFL game comes after a video of her stepping out with Kelce went viral, following his team’s win at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last weekend.

During a press conference after the game, Kelce’s head coach Andy Reid joked about playing matchmaker.

“I met her before – I set them up,” he said.

Meanwhile, teammate Mahomes said about Swift: “She’s a pop star. She’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does.”

It comes months after speculation that Swift was dating The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, who made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of her Eras tour in May.

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Swift split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Alwyn, who gained recognition after starring in Billy Lynn’s 2016 war drama  Long Halftime Walk, worked with Swift on her surprise eighth studio album Folklore, writing under the pseudonym William Bowery, and co-wrote a number of songs on the follow-up sister album, Evermore.

Swift recently dominated at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home nine trophies including the evening’s top prize – video of the year – for her Midnights album track Anti-Hero.