Paris Hilton, Cate Blanchett and Robert Downey Jr at Stella McCartney show

Paris Hilton was joined by her sister Nicky as she visited her namesake city to attend Stella McCartney’s latest catwalk show.

Tar star Cate Blanchett and Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr also sat in the front row for the spring/summer 2024 show.

Posing for photos alongside sister Nicky Rothschild, the socialite-turned-entrepreneur – who welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum earlier this year – wore an asymmetrical white dress by Stella McCartney with pointed-toe heels and oversized sunglasses.

Paris Hilton, left, and sister Nicky Rothschild (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Fashion designer Rothschild was also dressed by the brand in an aqua long-sleeved ensemble with a pussy-bow tie.

Blanchett donned a patchwork denim jacket and jeans from the British fashion house, founded by McCartney in 2001.

The Australian star sat next to fellow actor Robert Downey Jr and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Paris Fashion Week show, held at Saxe-Breteuil Market.

From left, Robert Downey Jr, Cate Blanchett and Anna Wintour (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park was also front row, dressed in a navy blazer dress embellished with chain tassels, teamed with chunky-soled trainers, black tights and a clutch bag.

Emily In Paris actress Ashley Park was in attendance (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Model Mia Regan – the girlfriend of Romeo Beckham – showed off her Gen Z style credentials in a casual outfit.

The 20-year-old tapped into the ‘soccercore’ trend in an Arsenal football shirt teamed with a denim maxi skirt and slouchy brown boots.

Mia Regan sported a casual look (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

McCartney – daughter of Beatles star Paul and the late Linda McCartney – has long been a champion of sustainable fashion on the catwalk, and this season the designer went one step further.

Immediately after the show, guests (and members of the public who had reserved a free ticket) were invited to explore Stella’s Sustainable Market, a showcase of material innovations.

Textiles on show included plant-based, grape-based and apple-based alternatives to animal leather, as well as regenerative cotton and wool, and yarn made from seaweed.

On the catwalk – a tree-lined street with the Eiffel Tower perfectly framed in the distance – the collection was billed as the latest iteration of McCartney’s ‘conscious luxury’ movement.

The show opened with a model in black briefs and a white ruffle-front tuxedo shirt with a longline black jacket on top.

A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/PA)

McCartney sent out a variety of takes on tuxedo dressing, from Seventies-style shirts paired with jeans to sparkling cummerbunds and cropped waistcoats.

Tiny hotpants and visible knickers have become a big trend at the SS24 shows – but whether the look will hit the high street next spring remains to be seen.

McCartney’s party-ready micro-shorts were low-waisted and decorated with metallic embellishments.

A model wears a silky sleeveless tops with cape detailing (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Oversized tailoring is one of the designer’s signatures, and this season she offered languid suits in pastel hues alongside slinky knitted trousers in camel and oatmeal tones, and a beautiful brocade three-piece suit.

McCartney also explored volume through eveningwear, beginning with a pair of silky sleeveless tops with cape detailing that billowed behind models like a mini parachute.

Oversized tailoring is one of Stella McCartney’s signatures (Vianney Le Caer/PA)

Strapless and puff-ball cocktail dresses in black, polka dot and colourful floral prints (the latter peppered with brooches created by artist Andrew Logan) will no doubt be a hit on the red carpet.

A pair of crochet maxi dresses with mirrored eyelet detailing signalled the transition from city style to a high-end holiday wardrobe.

Models wearing Stella McCartney’s new collection on the catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The show concluded with flowing, floor-length gowns in pastel peach, soft pink, mint green and sherbert yellow hues.

The final look was a strappy black version with spotty mesh inserts and puffed sleeves.

A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The audience applauded as McCartney appeared on the catwalk wearing a black blazer and trousers over a white top made with regenerative cotton.

After the show, the designer mingled with guests and spoke about the motivation behind the ‘conscious luxury’ movement.

“I get people asking questions about how to get access to suppliers and things so that’s why I wanted to do Stella’s Sustainable Market,” she told fashion writer Suzy Menkes.

“So everyone knows what we make things out of, they can meet the innovators. I think it inspires a lot of people – I hope so.”