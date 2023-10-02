Paris Hilton, Cate Blanchett and Robert Downey Jr at Stella McCartney show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paris Hilton, Cate Blanchett and Robert Downey Jr at Stella McCartney show

By Press Association
Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Rothschild (Vianney Le Caer/AP)
Paris Hilton was joined by her sister Nicky as she visited her namesake city to attend Stella McCartney’s latest catwalk show.

Tar star Cate Blanchett and Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr also sat in the front row for the spring/summer 2024 show.

Posing for photos alongside sister Nicky Rothschild, the socialite-turned-entrepreneur – who welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum earlier this year – wore an asymmetrical white dress by Stella McCartney with pointed-toe heels and oversized sunglasses.

Paris Hilton, left, and sister Nicky Rothschild
Fashion designer Rothschild was also dressed by the brand in an aqua long-sleeved ensemble with a pussy-bow tie.

Blanchett donned a patchwork denim jacket and jeans from the British fashion house, founded by McCartney in 2001.

The Australian star sat next to fellow actor Robert Downey Jr and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Paris Fashion Week show, held at Saxe-Breteuil Market.

From left: Robert Downey Jr, Cate Blanchett and Anna Wintour attend the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection
Emily In Paris star Ashley Park was also front row, dressed in a navy blazer dress embellished with chain tassels, teamed with chunky-soled trainers, black tights and a clutch bag.

Ashley Park
Model Mia Regan – the girlfriend of Romeo Beckham – showed off her Gen Z style credentials in a casual outfit.

The 20-year-old tapped into the ‘soccercore’ trend in an Arsenal football shirt teamed with a denim maxi skirt and slouchy brown boots.

Mia Regan arrives for the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection
McCartney – daughter of Beatles star Paul and the late Linda McCartney – has long been a champion of sustainable fashion on the catwalk, and this season the designer went one step further.

Immediately after the show, guests (and members of the public who had reserved a free ticket) were invited to explore Stella’s Sustainable Market, a showcase of material innovations.

Textiles on show included plant-based, grape-based and apple-based alternatives to animal leather, as well as regenerative cotton and wool, and yarn made from seaweed.