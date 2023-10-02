Bear Grylls shares dream of getting in water where Jesus was baptised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bear Grylls shares dream of getting in water where Jesus was baptised

By Press Association
Bear Grylls (Victoria Jones/PA)
Bear Grylls has said it was “a dream” come true to be baptised in the River Jordan.

The adventurer and TV star, 49, shared a photo of himself waist-deep in the water during the religious ceremony.

Grylls, who is a devout Christian, said he has long aspired to get into the water where Jesus was baptised.

He wrote on Instagram: “It had always been a dream of mine to get in the water that Jesus was baptised in by my hero, John the Baptist.

“The story is so amazing, & it seems wherever Jesus went, that new birth, new life, a new vision followed.

“Luke (in the bible) was probably a Syrian doctor before he met Jesus. He writes a reliable, poignant account of his life. It’s short. I like it.”

The gospels of Mark, Matthew, and Luke all depict the baptism in parallel passages.

In Luke’s account, the Holy Spirit descends upon Jesus immediately after his baptism, accompanied by a voice from Heaven which addressed Jesus saying: “You are my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

After the baptism, the Synoptic gospels describe the temptation of Jesus, where Jesus withdrew to the Judean desert to fast for 40 days and nights.

Grylls’ photo shows him with his eyes closed as another man holds his hand and places another hand on his back.

He previously told GQ magazine: “For me, having a Christian faith can be difficult to articulate.

“It’s like describing ice cream or swimming, it has to be tried to be felt.

“But, in a nutshell, my faith tells me that I am known, that I am secure and that I am loved, regardless of the storms I may find myself in from time to time, regardless of how often I fall and fail.”

He added: “I meet so many people who don’t want ‘religion’, as such. I get it. I feel the same.

“And, in fact, so did Jesus, the heart of all Christian faith.

“Faith and religion are not the same thing.

“The Jesus I read about in the Bible was fun, free and wild.

“He loved a party and he always hung out with the non-religious folk.

“The only people he ever got angry with were the overly religious types.”