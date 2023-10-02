Orlando Bloom to make cameo in surprising new project

Orlando Bloom will be making a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Peppa Pig, it has been announced.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star will voice a new character, a jeweller called Mr Raccoon, in a three-part episode, Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which will premiere in spring 2024.

Mr Raccoon will assist Peppa and her friends with preparations for the first-ever wedding to be seen on the TV show, as Mr Bull and Mrs Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement, leaving them only one day to prepare for the festivities.

Mr Raccoon features in the wedding party special (Hasbro/PA)

British star Bloom, 46, shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with partner Katy Perry and son Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

His appearance in the show is part of the celebrations to mark Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024.

The British animated series follows a cheeky pig who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s family brands, said: “It is such an honour to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special.

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year.

Orlando Bloom will voice Mr Raccoon (Hasbro/PA)

“With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

Peppa Pig’s fanbase is mainly the very young but the cartoon unexpectedly hit the headlines in 2021 when then-prime minister Boris Johnson stumbled over a speech to the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and began discussing a trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire.