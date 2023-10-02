Orlando Bloom to make cameo in surprising new project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orlando Bloom to make cameo in surprising new project

By Press Association
Orlando Bloom is to voice a character in popular children’s programme Peppa Pig (Ian West/PA)
Orlando Bloom will be making a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Peppa Pig, it has been announced.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star will voice a new character, a jeweller called Mr Raccoon, in a three-part episode, Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which will premiere in spring 2024.

Mr Raccoon will assist Peppa and her friends with preparations for the first-ever wedding to be seen on the TV show, as Mr Bull and Mrs Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement, leaving them only one day to prepare for the festivities.

Mr Raccoon features in the wedding party special (Hasbro/PA)

British star Bloom, 46, shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with partner Katy Perry and son Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

His appearance in the show is part of the celebrations to mark Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024.

The British animated series follows a cheeky pig who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s family brands, said: “It is such an honour to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special.

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year.

Orlando Bloom will voice Mr Raccoon (Hasbro/PA)

“With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

Peppa Pig’s fanbase is mainly the very young but the cartoon unexpectedly hit the headlines in 2021 when then-prime minister Boris Johnson stumbled over a speech to the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and began discussing a trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire.