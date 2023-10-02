Les Dennis on his time on Strictly: I’m not the best dancer, but I did my best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Les Dennis on his time on Strictly: I’m not the best dancer, but I did my best

By Press Association
Nancy Xu and Les Dennis after he became the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Nancy Xu and Les Dennis after he became the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis has said he came on Strictly Come Dancing to entertain as he reflected on becoming the first to leave the latest series.

The comedian and presenter, 69, found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard after performing the samba to Rock The Boat by The Hues Corporation with his dance partner Nancy Xu on Saturday.

During Sunday’s dance-off he went up against radio presenter Nikita Kanda, but the judges voted to send him home.

Appearing on Strictly’s spin-off It Takes Two on Monday, he said the audience reaction to his nautical-themed routine was “phenomenal”.

He added: “I love that (judge) Shirley Ballas said if I could give you a 10 for entertainment, I would. That’s what I was there for.

“I’m not the best dancer, clearly, but I did my best and I enjoyed it, I had a great time.”

He kicked off the performance on Saturday in dramatic fashion by being lowered down on an anchor, which he said he “loved”.

“I’ve done that kind of thing for years with The Russ Abbot Show and all that stuff, so I wasn’t frightened at all about coming down,” he said.

“The only thing I was worried about was getting the seatbelt undone. Thinking ‘What if I get stuck? What if I can’t get out of it?’”

After their dance, Craig Revel Horwood awarded Dennis a score of two, the lowest individual score of the episode, and the pair went on to receive 15 points altogether – the lowest judges’ scores of the episode.

Reflecting on Revel Horwood’s scores, he said he was “fine” about it as he acknowledged that is his job, but revealed his 12-year-old son Tom was not impressed by the comments.

He explained: “My son Tom wasn’t so fine. He said him and his friends were going to go down to London and give Craig a piece of their mind.”

After a video montage of their time on the show was played, Dennis said those clips helped prove to him “how far” he had come.

He added: “I’m going to miss going into the rehearsal room with Nancy.

“She always said to me ‘I will show you my stern face’ but when she showed me her stem face she would then say ‘Good boy’ which was fantastic.”

Xu also praised the comedian, saying that everyday teaching him was “remarkable”.

“I enjoyed the time to teach him and to see how far from ‘I don’t know how to dance’ and then be able to perform every night to make people smile. That’s everything. I’m really grateful for this journey”, she added.

