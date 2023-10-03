So fetch! Mean Girls musical is coming to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

So fetch! Mean Girls musical is coming to London

By Press Association
The Mean Girls musical has enjoyed success on Broadway and will now open in the West End (PA)
The Mean Girls musical has enjoyed success on Broadway and will now open in the West End (PA)

The musical based on the hit film Mean Girls will come to London in 2024, it has been announced.

The arrival in the West End will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 2004 film, starring Lindsay Lohan as outsider Cady Heron who has been raised in Africa and who arrives at an American high school where she must navigate the world of The Plastics – the girls who rule the school.

The film, written by 30 Rock star Tina Fey, starred Rachel McAdams as leader Regina George, while Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert played her acolytes Karen and Gretchen.

The musical show has already been a hit on Broadway, where it opened in 2018 and has since embarked on two national tours.

The news of the West End opening was announced on October 3 – known as Mean Girls Day in reference to a scene in the film in which Cady is asked what day it is by the boy she has a crush on.

Fans have latched onto the date for years and the stars of the film often celebrate the day by sharing throwback photos.

The show – written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw – will open at the Savoy Theatre in London in June 2024.

Fey said: “We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale on November 1 2023.