Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox to feature in documentary celebrating her 90th

Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox will be joined by actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh in a one-off documentary celebrating her 90th birthday.

The soap star, who has played Rita Tanner continuously for more than half a century, will take a look back on the highlights from her career in theatre and TV, also showcasing memories and photos from her childhood and reflecting on the moment she was made an MBE in 2010.

Highlights of the programme will include appearances from fellow Corrie stars as well as a reunion with Thelma Barlow, who played Mavis Wilton for more than 25 years, and Malcolm Hebden, who played Norris Cole.

Coronation Street royalty Barbara Knox celebrates her milestone 90th birthday with a very special one off documentary, joined by Bradley Walsh. Barbara Knox at 90 – Friday 13 October at 9pm on @ITV and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/0IRhK3cw3t — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 11, 2023

In a preview clip, The Chase presenter Walsh, 63, who portrayed Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street and Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who, says he will be taking Knox “on a trip down memory lane” and is seen surprising the actress with a bouquet of flowers.

Walsh also reveals that they will be reliving some of the greatest moments Knox has had on screen and says there is one moment he is looking forward to in particular – going to Blackpool.

While she has been on Coronation Street, Knox’s character Rita has had her fair share of storylines.

Barbara Knox arriving for the 2011 British Soap Awards at Granada Studios, Manchester (Ian West/PA)

In 2017, Rita was diagnosed with a brain tumour after she collapsed at foster daughter Jenny Bradley’s hen do.

She was also involved in the Blackpool tram storyline where the abusive Alan Bradley, played by Mark Eden, was killed by a tram after chasing Rita along Blackpool Promenade in 1989.

Knox turned 90 at the end of September and is one of Coronation Street’s longest-serving actors, having become a regular cast member in the early 1970s.

The documentary special Barbara Knox At 90 will air on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.