Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox to feature in documentary celebrating her 90th

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox to feature in documentary celebrating her 90th

By Press Association
Coronation Street actress Barbara Knox recently turned 90 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronation Street actress Barbara Knox recently turned 90 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coronation Street’s Barbara Knox will be joined by actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh in a one-off documentary celebrating her 90th birthday.

The soap star, who has played Rita Tanner continuously for more than half a century, will take a look back on the highlights from her career in theatre and TV, also showcasing memories and photos from her childhood and reflecting on the moment she was made an MBE in 2010.

Highlights of the programme will include appearances from fellow Corrie stars as well as a reunion with Thelma Barlow, who played Mavis Wilton for more than 25 years, and Malcolm Hebden, who played Norris Cole.

In a preview clip, The Chase presenter Walsh, 63, who portrayed Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street and Graham O’Brien in Doctor Who, says he will be taking Knox “on a trip down memory lane” and is seen surprising the actress with a bouquet of flowers.

Walsh also reveals that they will be reliving some of the greatest moments Knox has had on screen and says there is one moment he is looking forward to in particular – going to Blackpool.

While she has been on Coronation Street, Knox’s character Rita has had her fair share of storylines.

The British Soap Awards – Manchester
Barbara Knox arriving for the 2011 British Soap Awards at Granada Studios, Manchester (Ian West/PA)

In 2017, Rita was diagnosed with a brain tumour after she collapsed at foster daughter Jenny Bradley’s hen do.

She was also involved in the Blackpool tram storyline where the abusive Alan Bradley, played by Mark Eden, was killed by a tram after chasing Rita along Blackpool Promenade in 1989.

Knox turned 90 at the end of September and is one of Coronation Street’s longest-serving actors, having become a regular cast member in the early 1970s.

The documentary special Barbara Knox At 90 will air on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.