Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother contestants have shopping dispute after some awarded luxury meals

By Press Association
The Big Brother housemates (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)
The Big Brother housemates (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

Big Brother contestants will disagree over who should have priority over the shopping list following a challenge where some housemates received luxury meals.

During Thursday’s episode on ITV2, Hallie will collect the shopping list as housemates deliberate on who should lead the order.

This comes after an announcement on whether housemates have passed or failed their first shopping task of the series, Big Bros Ltd, where contestants have been split up into a hierarchal format, with those at the top called Big Wigs followed in order by Middle Management and the Bottoms.

Discussing the shopping list, Paul will say that the people who cook should get to decide what goes on the list, but Olivia interjects and says the Bottoms should have priority.

She says: “Can I also make a point and it might be controversial? Shout out at me if you want.

“I do feel like the people who were on the bottom should have top priority over that kind of situation. Feel free to disagree – I know a lot of the Bottoms feel the same way and some of the Middles feel the same way.”

Farida responds: “I disagree because, to be honest, if I had to do their job, what they did, that would have been a nightmare for me – the Big Wigs.”

Olivia replies: “What? Eating like a king?”

As part of this week’s shopping task, fire warden Jordan slept in his uniform in case the Big Brother house was woken by a fire alarm.

In Thursday’s episode, Jordan wakes up on his birthday and says: “We’re waiting on the fire alarm. I was awake all night waiting for that. The safety of my housemates is paramount to me.”

Jordan is then interrupted by the fire alarm as all the housemates head into the garden as part of the evacuation procedure.

Before Big Brother announces whether the housemates have passed the shopping task, contestants continue with the challenge and take part in a series of tasks, including counting change and licking and sealing envelopes.

Big Bros Ltd also faces a power cut, leaving three housemates to take part in an electricity-themed task.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.