Jody Cundy says he no longer fears he will need to pull out of Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jody Cundy says he no longer fears he will need to pull out of Strictly

By Press Association
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał (Ray Burniston/BBC)
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał (Ray Burniston/BBC)

Paralympian Jody Cundy has said “fears” he might have to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing, following a trip to the hospital during movie week, have “gone”.

Whilst he was learning the Viennese waltz for the BBC One show, the athlete took a trip to the hospital after his leg got infected, which he said was to do with sweat build-up between his limb and prosthetic leg.

After his performance on October 7, Cundy received an overall score of 20 from the judges and placed bottom of the leader board with professional dance partner Jowita Przystal, who won the Glitterball Trophy in 2022 with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Speaking about whether he fears he might have to pull out of the show if the trouble with his leg continues, Cundy said: “When it was bad, and I couldn’t put my leg on, there was worries that I probably wouldn’t be able to dance or whatever, and wasn’t really sure where we went from there.

“But thankfully, I managed to put my leg back on the Friday (October 6) morning. And all of those fears have kind of gone now. So it’s back to doing the hard work and learning to dance.”

Discussing how his leg is doing now, he said: “All good actually. I’m back on two feet again, so that’s always a positive. I’ve been on two feet all week. So we’re just making sure that we look after my leg a little bit more now.

“I think the back-to-back training, sort of three weeks in, I think did damage to it – but I was wearing my leg in a way that I’ve never really worn it before.

“So it just getting hot and sweaty and staying hot and sweaty all day. It’s a silicone liner so it basically doesn’t breathe, so if I spend seven hours training on it, the sweat just kind of festers in there.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Jody Cundy (BBC)

“We just have breaks now, we clean it up and make sure it’s all okay, so it’s just making sure it doesn’t have the conditions that we can have any problems again.”

Despite his determination he and his partner came bottom of the leaderboard again on Saturday with their energetic salsa filled with dramatic lifts and flips.

Cundy, celebrating his 45th birthday on Saturday, scored 19 points for his dance to Bellini’s Samba de Janeiro.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said it “lacked fluidity” but hailed the sportsman for the lifts.

Motsi Mabuse noted that he started strong, with Pryztal ripping open his shirt, but became more “shy” as the performance went on and encouraged him to be more confident.

Discussing the upcoming Sunday results show, he said: “I really don’t want to go home this weekend… I’ve really got into the flow of doing this.

“I feel like I’m only just scratching the surface of learning to dance. We’ve done a couple of dances now and I’ve started to get the hang of it. So the idea of (maybe) not being here next week is quite disheartening.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday and Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.