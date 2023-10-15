Love Island star Tommy Fury beats YouTube star KSI in boxing ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island star Tommy Fury beats YouTube star KSI in boxing ring

By Press Association
Tommy Fury (left) and KSI in action during their bout during the MF and DAZN: X Series event at the AO Arena, Manchester (Will Matthews, PA)
Tommy Fury (left) and KSI in action during their bout during the MF and DAZN: X Series event at the AO Arena, Manchester (Will Matthews, PA)

Love Island star Tommy Fury has beaten YouTube personality KSI on points in their widely anticipated fight in Manchester on Saturday.

Fury recently defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February and his win over KSI extends his record to 10-0 as a professional.

Brother Tyson, the WBC heavyweight champion, watched on at ringside as Fury landed several eye-catching blows.

Despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was given 57-56 by two judges with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – MF & DAZN: X Series – AO Arena
Molly-Mae Hague reacts after Tommy Fury won the match against KSI (Will Matthews, PA)

While Fury was on Love Island, he met Molly-Mae Hague who he is now engaged to and has a daughter called Bambi.

Hague posted to Instagram before the fight saying “Let’s go baby!!!”.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life”.

“I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

After the fight, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and was visibly angry with the decision.

KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – MF & DAZN: X Series – AO Arena
Tommy Fury (right) and KSI (Will Matthews, PA)

“I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win, I understand.”

The pair exchanged words after the judge’s decision before Fury left the ring.

KSI has a large following on YouTube and has become a successful entrepreneur and musician.

There were few spare seats to be seen and those that were filled up long before Fury’s entrance after 11.30pm to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

KSI came into the arena in a green Lamborghini alongside rapper Giggs.

Earlier in the night, YouTuber Logan Paul was awarded a disqualification win over mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis in the final round.