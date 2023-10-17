Lily Allen and Lionesses among winners at Glamour Women of the Year awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lily Allen and Lionesses among winners at Glamour Women of the Year awards

By Press Association
Lily Allen arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year awards in central London (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen and the Lionesses are among the stars who have won gongs at the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2023.

The event, which honours “gamechangers and feminist heroes”, took place on Tuesday at One Marylebone, London, hosted by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Lioness Alessia Russo arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

The Fear singer Allen, 38, who starred in The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s Theatre this year, won in the theatre actor category, while the England women’s national football team won the sports icons award.

In August, the Lionesses came close to winning the Women’s World Cup but were beaten by Spain in the final, at Stadium Australia.

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison, who featured in the ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, won the activist gong.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Georgia Harrison won the activist award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Harrison’s ex-partner Stephen Bear, who has appeared in reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach, was jailed for 21 months earlier this year for sharing a private sex video of the two, which he posted to his OnlyFans website without Harrison’s permission.

To increase awareness around violence against women and girls (VAWG) the former Love Island contestant, 28, attended a demonstration organised by charity Refuge outside Parliament calling for a VAWG code of practice to be added to the Online Safety Bill and she has also partnered with Superdrug on the You Before Yes campaign to educate young people on the importance of consent.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Model Lottie Moss was among the famous names at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Co-host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham was awarded the entertainer gong at the awards.

The 49-year-old also appears in hit Netflix series Sex Education and hosted the Olivier Awards in April where she performed an opening number with West End musical stars.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Leigh-Anne Pinnock arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock received the musician award.

In June, the 32-year-old released her first solo single, Don’t Say Love, since pop group Little Mix announced they would be taking a break from music after completing their 2022 Confetti Tour.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Singer Olivia Dean was recognised in the Samsung rising star category (Ian West/PA)

The Hardest Part singer Olivia Dean, who released her debut studio album Messy in June, was recognised in the Samsung rising star category.

Other winners included American actress Ariana DeBose, who was named Glamour’s gamechanging performer, American actress and singer Halle Bailey, who won for being a Gen Z gamechanger, and comedian and model Fats Timbo, who was recognised in the creator category.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham was awarded the entertainer gong (Ian West/PA)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera, who played Gloria in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, were named Glamour’s Women of the Year 2023 global honourees, and Ferrera also won the UK impact award.

Women of the Year celebrations will be taking place around the world throughout October and November.