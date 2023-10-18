Directors concerned Doctors ending means ‘vital stepping stone lost completely’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Directors concerned Doctors ending means ‘vital stepping stone lost completely’

By Press Association
The final episode of Doctors will air in December 2024 (BBC/PA)
Directors are concerned that the loss of daytime soap Doctors after 23 years means new starters in the industry could miss a “vital stepping stone” for future work.

The BBC announced on Wednesday that the long-running series, about the doctors and staff at a busy Midlands GP practice, launched in 2000, will come to an end.

Chief executive of industry body Directors UK Andy Harrower said: “At a time when directors and production teams are struggling for work, it’s especially sad to see this long-running drama come to an end. For many of our members, Doctors has been a launchpad for their careers.”

He cited Jordan Hogg – whose handheld camera-style episode of Casualty, Bafta said, won the show an award – and S J Clarkson – who has worked on dramas including Succession and Collateral – as examples of those who had “honed their craft” on Doctors.

Mr Harrower also referenced a training scheme for new directors that his organisation ran with the BBC.

He added: “Continuing drama is undoubtedly a training ground for directors. With this cancellation, coupled with that of Holby City, a smaller episode order of Casualty, and the move of Hollyoaks from linear to digital-only, we’re extremely concerned that this vital stepping stone is being lost completely.

“We want to understand the BBC’s plans as to how they will provide the career pathways that are being lost. How will the BBC ensure other recent daytime commissions bridge the gap to ensure continuing drama remains a rung in the ladder in the career of a director?”

Channel 4 had said previously that Hollyoaks, which is aimed at a young demographic, would take a streaming-first approach that included announcing in September that episodes would be available to watch on channel4.com the day before airing on the E4 channel.

The final episode of Doctors will air in December 2024 and the BBC said it would be working to give the show “the finale it deserves”.

The broadcaster said it had now become too expensive to make the show, which would need either investment to refurbish the sets or to be relocated.

A statement from the BBC said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years.

“With super-inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

“With a flat licence fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.

“We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.

“We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000.

“We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

“The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves.”

In response to the criticism from Directors UK, a BBC spokesperson said it will engage directors and writers about “onward opportunities” and is looking at what replaces the show in “the drama ecosystem”.

They also said that the BBC is “committed to increasing investment in training and development opportunities to help grow the next generation of scripted shows from the Midlands”.

The statement also said: “As part of reinvesting the Doctors funding, we will look to develop further plans and opportunities to boost talent and skills in scripted.”

Alexander Jacob, nations and regions committee chair for Directors UK’s board, who has worked on soaps including Casualty and Coronation Street, also said: “I’m grateful for the opportunities it (Doctors) provided, the knowledge it imparted, and the lasting impact it has had on my career.

“The BBC and other broadcasting networks must recognise the void left by Doctors and continue to invest in similar programmes, ensuring that aspiring directors have the training grounds they need to flourish, innovate, and contribute to the continued success of the industry.”

Doctors was filmed at the Pebble Mill Studios until 2004, before relocating to BBC Drama Village, also in Birmingham.

The show has featured a raft of famous guest stars over the years, including Emilia Clarke, Alison Hammond, Ruthie Henshall, Joe Pasquale, Eddie Redmayne and Sheridan Smith.

It has been nominated for five Baftas in its history, as well as a raft of British Soap Awards.

At the 2023 British Soap Awards it was nominated for best British soap and eight other prizes and won the gong for best on-screen partnership for Jan Pearson as Karen Hollins and Chris Walker as Rob Hollins.