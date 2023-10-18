Chocolate week reprieve for contestants on Great British Bake Off

Two contestants will leave The Great British Bake Off tent next week after judges could not decided on who should go home during Wednesday night’s chocolate week episode.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith decided no one would leave the Channel 4 show after facing the challenge of making chocolate tortes without wheat flour for their signature bake and caramelised white chocolate cheesecakes during the technical challenge.

This week’s showstopper challenge saw the talented team make edible chocolate box cakes before co-host Noel Fielding announced Matty was star baker.

You're never too cool to drool.It's Chocolate Week on Bake Off!🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫#GBBO pic.twitter.com/vbJIaENNSc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 18, 2023

Co-host Alison Hammond was then able to reveal that all of the bakers were safe, at least for one more week: “You’re all staying, however next week, two bakers will leave the tent.”

Three contestants have left the show so far, with deli and grocery manager Amos, chartered accountant Keith, and Abbi from Cumbria, failing to win over Hollywood and Dame Prue on the 14th series of Bake Off.

This week’s episode aired on Wednesday rather than in its usual Tuesday time slot because Channel 4 was showing the England v Italy football match.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday October 24 on Channel 4 at 8pm.