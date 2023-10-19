Olly Alexander unveils his own Brit Awards-inspired Madame Tussauds figure

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has unveiled a figure of himself at Madame Tussauds London which pays homage to his 2021 Brit Awards performance alongside Sir Elton John.

It’s A Sin actor Alexander joins celebrities including Harry Styles and Taylor Swift who have also had their likeness preserved at the London attraction.

The 33-year-old singer and actor, who is also an LGBT rights activist, started working with Madame Tussauds London’s expert artists in September 2022 and members of the public will be able to view the figure from Friday.

Olly Alexander at the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds figure at an exclusive event for his nearest and dearest (Madame Tussauds London)

Discussing the unveiling, which was held at an event for 50 of the star’s family and friends, Alexander said: “I had the time of my life meeting my figure at Madame Tussauds London.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to be immortalised in this way amongst so many incredible people.

“Getting to unveil myself with my closest friends and family was truly an extraordinary experience, I’ll never forget this moment!”

Alexander’s mother, Vicki Yates, said: “There have been many ‘wow’ moments in Olly’s life but this is really special.

“Having a figure at Madame Tussauds London is symbolic, it means so much to Olly, its proof you’ve really landed.

“To me, the figure itself is breathtaking. The artists have caught his spirit, his soul. It’s so powerful, just like him.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, added: “Olly’s superpower is his authenticity. Everything he does, whether his music, acting or activism, is all about upholding LGBTQI+ stories and through his vulnerability gives his fans the courage to be their true authentic selves.

“It has been wonderful to see how excited fans are to meet the finished figure ever since we announced him – and we’re honoured to be able to celebrate Olly and everything he stands for in the attraction.”

Bow Plant, senior performance manager at Madame Tussauds London, said that working with Olly had been “a dream”, adding: “From the moment we met him he’s been fully invested in the process.

“We’ve really seen what he’s known for – his enthusiasm, kindness and creativity – shone through and it was important for us to capture that boundless energy and spirit in his figure.”

Olly Alexander unveils his first ever Madame Tussauds London figure (Madame Tussauds London)

For the figure, Alexander donated the original outfit from his 2021 Brit Awards performance, created by designer Harris Reed.

The black crystalised lace crop top and flare co-ord is accessorised with creeper platform shoes, drop earrings and silver chunky rings.

The look is completed with a star that has been shaved into the figure’s red hair and Alexander’s tattoos, which have been handpainted by artists at Madame Tussauds London.

This year Alexander’s band Years & Years has scooped a Brit Billion award for surpassing one billion streams and they have also played at a number of festivals including Mighty Hoopla 2023.