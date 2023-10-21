Georgia Harrison: I’ve had serious conversations about becoming an MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Harrison: I’ve had serious conversations about becoming an MP

By Press Association
Georgia Harrison (PA)
Georgia Harrison has said she has had “serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs” about a bid to represent an Essex constituency.

The former Love Island contestant and The Only Way Is Essex star, 28, has in recent years become a campaigner on tackling violence against women and girls.

Harrison’s ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of her online.

Harrison told Saturday’s Sun: “I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.

“They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.

“We need more normal people going into politics.”

At the Labour Party conference in Liverpool earlier this month, she called for sexual assault victims to be prioritised in the justice system to prevent them going through the same wait as her.

At the event, Harrison, who featured in the ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, said the years waiting for her case to be heard was “detrimental to my career and my mental health, which was really hard for me”.

She also pushed for “massive online platforms” to be required to take down sexually explicit content, which had been posted without consent.

On Tuesday, Harrison was honoured with an activist gong at the Glamour Women of the Year awards.