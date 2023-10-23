Shirley Ballas says Angela Rippon’s speed on Strictly puts her to shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas says Angela Rippon’s speed on Strictly puts her to shame

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas praised Angela Rippon for her speed on Strictly (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shirley Ballas has said Angela Rippon’s speed when running up the Strictly Come Dancing staircase puts her to “shame”.

Veteran broadcaster Rippon, who turned 79 this month, has been impressing the judges and viewers with her ability since the latest series launched in September.

She kicked off her time on the show in week one with an impressive high leg raise during her cha cha with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Rippon has continued to receive praise in the show, with her latest Argentine tango on Saturday featuring quick footwork and another high kick.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon during the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

After the performance to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor, head judge Ballas noted Rippon’s sensuality and chemistry with Widdrington.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday, Ballas, 63, said: “Angela Rippon running up those stairs at 100 miles an hour puts me to shame.”

She added that it was even more impressive as Rippon was doing so in heels, joking: “I feel like I need to chase after her”.

Rippon, who is show’s oldest contestant, previously explained that she does not want her age to become “a factor” in what she is doing, but said she wears it as a “badge of honour”.

“If it’s something that encourages people to think more positively about themselves as they get older, then I think that’s probably a good thing, but personally in my head, I’ve been 30 for the last 40 years,” she added.

Saturday’s show also saw actor Layton Williams wow the judges once again, this time with a high-energy salsa featuring lifts.

The Bad Education star, 29, and professional Nikita Kuzmin, received a total score of 39 points, which presenter Claudia Winkleman announced has not happened in week five for 13 years.

Reflecting on the talent this year, Ballas said: “Magic is in the mix, and the BBC got the mix right for sure.

“Every week now it’s going to be difficult sending anybody home.”

Comedian Eddie Kadi became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition after he faced the dreaded dance-off against Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Ballas has also recently published her first crime novel, Murder On The Dance Floor, which follows a dance-detective duo as they uncover the truth after a promising young performer dies in mysterious circumstances during Blackpool Tower Ballroom’s dance festival.

The book, which she has co-written with Sheila McClure, is based on experiences Ballas had during her time in the dance industry.

The dancer said: “Everybody looks at the ballroom dancing industry like baubles, bangles and beads but actually, there’s a little bit more of a sinister side.

“And when I wrote my autobiography, I couldn’t fit stories in, so my mum thought ‘Wouldn’t it be great if you write something fun for people running up to Christmas and those dark nights they can get into the book’.”

She added that readers will have to guess who the murderer is, and which parts of it are inspired by real life and what is fictional.