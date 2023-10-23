Rolling Stones on track to secure 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones on track to secure 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds

By Press Association
Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Sir Mick Jagger at the Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire in London (Ian West/PA)
The Rolling Stones are on track to secure their 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds.

The band have produced their first album of original material in 18 years since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Before its release on October 20, the new music was teased online and in the form of a local newspaper advert printed in the Hackney Gazette, which appeared to be for a fictional glass repair business.

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Jimmy Fallon and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire in London (Ian West/PA)

During a launch event at the Hackney Empire in east London, hosted by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, it was revealed that the new record features appearances from original member Bill Wyman, singing superstar Lady Gaga and their late drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts, who died in 2021, features on two of the tracks, and Richards said that “thanks to Charlie” the band now has drummer Steve Jordan “who was his (Watts’s) recommendation if anything should happen to him.”

The band was joined by Jordan on drums when Sir Mick and guitarists Richards and Wood travelled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour last year, which featured stops in cities including Madrid, Milan and Munich.

Other artists who appear on the album include Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

To celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds, the band played a Manhattan club gig featuring a celebrity-strewn audience of invited guests that included American actress Christie Brinkley, Elvis Costello and South African comedian Trevor Noah at Racket NYC in New York City.

According to the Official Charts Company, The Rolling Stones other chart-topping albums include Aftermath (1966), Let It Bleed (1969), Sticky Fingers (1971), Exile On Main Street (1972) and Voodoo Lounge (1994), among others.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, pop-punk band Blink-182’s new album One More Time looks set to take the number two spot.

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Fans outside the Hackney Empire in London, ahead of the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event (Lucy North/PA)

In September, the band announced that their tour dates in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin would be postponed as drummer Travis Barker needed to fly back to the US to be with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was taken to hospital for urgent foetal surgery.

Looking to take the third position is London indie-rock outfit Bombay Bicycle Club with My Big Day.

Meanwhile, set to come in at number four is Richard Hawley with Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley, a body of work comprising tracks that span the musician’s entire career.

Musician Barry Can’t Swim, who fuses electronic music with house and jazz, is heading for number five with his debut 11-track album When Will We Land?