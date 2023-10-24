Britney Spears garners rave reviews for ‘powerful, raw and unfiltered’ memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears garners rave reviews for ‘powerful, raw and unfiltered’ memoir

By Press Association
Britney Spears has won praise for her memoir (PA)
Britney Spears has won praise for her memoir (PA)

Britney Spears has been praised for her “raw and unfiltered” memoir depicting her experience of life in the spotlight and under a controversial conservatorship.

The much-anticipated book titled The Woman In Me was released on Tuesday to critical acclaim – with reviews commending the US pop star’s honesty in exploring her rise to fame and the exploitative nature of the industry.

The Telegraph’s music critic Neil McCormick described it as an “extremely powerful memoir”, awarding it four out of five stars.

The Woman In Me
The Mrs Riot bar in Covent Garden, London, is decorated with the image from the cover of Britney Spears’s memoir (Beverley Rouse/PA)

He writes: “Ultimately, The Woman In Me is a story not about music so much as about the way that women are still routinely mistreated in the music business.

“That it hasn’t turned into a complete tragedy is a testament to Spears’s essential fortitude of spirit – something that burns off these pages.”

The Guardian’s deputy music editor Laura Snapes said the book is a “focused story” and deserves to be read as a “cautionary tale and an indictment, not a grab-bag of tabloid revelations”.

She writes: “After all Spears has lost, the sharpness of her perspective is a miracle… May her truth pose a legitimate threat to the system that exploited her.”

Britney Spears memoirs
The Woman In Me was released on Tuesday (Gallery Books/PA)

Adam White, features editor at The Independent in the UK, described the memoir as “raw, unfiltered and breathtaking in its rage” and a “final rebuke to the decades of rumours that have surrounded the star”, before awarding it four out of five stars.

“If Spears’s memoir leaves readers with anything, though, it’s the knowledge that she deserves some kind of peace,” he writes.

“Anyone who has followed Spears over the years – and, due to the sheer force of her cultural ubiquity, that’s probably all of us – will want the very best for her.

“There is nothing tidy about trauma and recovery, and I hope The Woman In Me has been cathartic for her. It’s certainly not the end of her pain, but it’d be nice if it’s the beginning of a new chapter.”