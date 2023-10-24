Keith Richards says ‘about time’ Paul McCartney starred on Rolling Stones track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Richards says ‘about time’ Paul McCartney starred on Rolling Stones track

By Press Association
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire (Ian West/PA)
Music veteran Keith Richards said it was “about bloody time” Sir Paul McCartney featured on a Rolling Stones track after six decades in the industry together.

Sir Paul, 81, plays bass guitar on a track titled Bite My Head Off from the Rolling Stones’ latest album – a collaboration that came about while the Rolling Stones producer Andrew Watt was working with the Beatles star.

On the collaboration, 79-year-old Richards told Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1: “I felt that it was about bloody time.

“I’ve known Paul for 60 years, just about. Although him and John (Lennon) did do a few backup vocals with us in the sixties.”

Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney appears on Rolling Stones track Bite My Head Off (Mary McCartney/PA)

Richards described Sir Paul as “great fun to play with”.

“At the end of it, I just said, ‘well, that’s just like the old days’,” he added.

The Rolling Stones’ new studio album Hackney Diamonds is their first collection of original songs for 18 years, and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The 12-track offering also features appearances from original band member Bill Wyman and US superstars Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Richards said: “The thing is, it was such a spontaneous and organic session.

“We knew that Stevie was coming by and I think Gaga only dropped in because she happened to be working in a studio across the hallway and just walked in, in the middle of the take and started to work her way in.

“Playing with Stevie is always mind-blowing and I thought that Lady did an incredible job, man.

“She snaked her way in there and took it over, and gave her as good as she got with Mick and it was great fun.”

Posting a picture singing with the Rolling Stones on Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote: “One of the greatest nights of my life.”

Richards also said he ‘certainly wouldn’t rule out’ the band playing concerts as holograms, following in the footsteps of Abba Voyage who appear as virtual avatars.

“I’m pretty sure that it is bound to happen,” he said.

“Do I want it? Now, that’s another thing. But I don’t know if I want to hang around that long enough, man. But at the same time, it won’t be up to me, will it?”

The Rolling Stones’ last album of new material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang, while their last studio album, released in 2016, was Blue And Lonesome and comprised blues covers.