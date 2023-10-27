Bill Kenwright hailed as ‘perfect gentleman’ ahead of Everton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Kenwright hailed as ‘perfect gentleman’ ahead of Everton game

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright (Dave Howarth/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright (Dave Howarth/PA)

Bill Kenwright has been hailed as a “perfect gentleman” by Everton boss Sean Dyche following the football chairman’s death.

The West End theatre producer died on Monday aged 78 after nearly two decades as chairman of the Merseyside club.

On Thursday, the green lights of the musical Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre were turned blue along with other theatres across the UK, including the Liverpool Empire and Blackpool Grand Theatre, to mark his passing.

Kenwright starred in Coronation Street as Gordon Clegg before working with Tim Rice and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber on Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.

On Sunday, Everton will face West Ham at the London Stadium, the first Premier League clash since the chairman’s death.

Dyche told a Friday press conference: “He was a perfect gentleman.

“He was nothing but supportive, even through some hard times. He’s been someone to pick up the phone to, always got time for you and always wanted to find out what was going on really. Touch base with the feel of the camp, the players, the mood, individuals and often telling me his wisdom around Everton.

“To stay up on the last day in the fashion we did, to share that with him was a big moment and he felt differently to me how big that was after a tough season.”

Another manager that worked under Kenwright was West Ham boss David Moyes.

Dyche insists it is fitting that Everton’s first game played following his death is against another manager that was close to him during his time at the club.

He added: “The twists of life are weird and wonderful. I’ve always got on well with Moyes and he’s been supportive of myself.

“It’s strange that we are meant to be playing a manager that meant so much to the chairman and vice versa, but it will be good to see him.

“There was a lot of good around that period (Moyes as manager), with the strength of the club, the team, the connection and the things I have spoke about, and I still think it’s valid in the modern era. We have been trying to make a version of that.”