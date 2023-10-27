James Blunt film promises to explore being called the ‘most hated man in pop’

A documentary film about James Blunt has promised that it will explore his feelings about being referred to as the “most hated man in pop”.

Clips have been released for James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder, directed by Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama writer Chris Atkins, ahead of screenings at cinemas later this year.

In the videos, Blunt talks about when New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters enjoyed being played his chart-topper You’re Beautiful after he offered his music to police on social media as a measure to disperse crowds.

He says: “They were dancing along and singing along, truth is they liked it. They’re really f***** up, aren’t they?

“They’re anti-vax and they’re pro-Blunt.”

The film, from Lorton Entertainment who were recently involved in Disney+’s documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, will explore Blunt’s career and follow him on his 2022 Greatest Hits Tour.

There will also be appearances from his wife Sofia Wellesley, the granddaughter of Valerian Wellesley, 8th Duke of Wellington, his parents and musician Ed Sheeran.

Speaking about the experience, 49-year-old Blunt said: “I was hoping I’d come across as the English equivalent of Tom Cruise.

“It hasn’t really turned out that way.”

The film charts Blunt’s military service, pop career, personal life and jokes on social media.

It is promoted as being a cross between cult music mockumentary Spinal Tap and Steve Coogan’s comedy character Alan Partridge.

During the documentary, Blunt is stranded on the Isle of Man during a storm, his drummer leaves him to go work for singer Robbie Williams and his crew speak about working with him for nearly 20 years.

In another clip, his sound mixer Mike Hornby says when he tells people that he works for Blunt they are “appalled” .

When tour manager Robert Hayden is asked about being at the normal end of the music world, he says: “There is nothing normal about any of it, that’s very clear.

“You know, the only thing they all have in common is they’re narcissistic psychopaths if you really want to get the proper definition and that’s why they’re successful.

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley (Ian West/PA)

“If you read the book The Psychopath Test (by Jon Ronson)… some of them end up being pop stars but they’ve all got a driving force that differentiates them I’d say from other people.”

Elsewhere, Blunt claims to “never had a positive review” and says he writes favourable things about himself online under pseudonyms.

The clips also tease him answering a question about how he feels about lacking positive reviews.

James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder has been produced by Steven Lappin, Ian Neil and Dom Freeman at Next of Kin Films, and Julian Bird, Ed Barratt and Arthur Landon of Lorton Entertainment.

Lorton Entertainment has previously been involved in AppleTV+’s Boom! Boom!: The World Vs Boris Becker and BBC Four’s Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

The film will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland for one night only on December 6.