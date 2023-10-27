Mel Giedroyc reunites with Mary Berry as she guest stars in BBC show

A new BBC show with Dame Mary Berry will see comedian Mel Giedroyc join the cookery writer in a guest appearance.

They had both were previously on The Great British Bake Off before the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Dame Mary had been a judge, and Giedroyc was a presenter alongside Sue Perkins.

The cookery competition is now hosted by TV presenter Alison Hammond and comedian Noel Fielding and judged by Paul Hollywood – who has been on the show since the first series – as well Dame Prue Leith.

In BBC One’s Mary Makes It Easy, Giedroyc will appear alongside five other celebrities as they are challenged to “step out of their comfort zone, and hopefully inspire the audience”.

Dame Mary, 88, said: “I love having somebody by my side when I am cooking and to have the celebrities was a real bonus because they all wanted to learn how to cook or to do something special for an occasion.

“I hope I gave them confidence and passed on a few tips for them.”

In a clip on Friday, Giedroyc is heard saying “thank you for all your help” to Dame Mary and jokingly claim that she forages for “crisps”.

The six episodes also see BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North, Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, Big Brother host AJ Odudu, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Michael Ball being taught new cookery tips.

Mary Makes It Easy airs on November 2 at 7.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.