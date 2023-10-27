Third Big Brother contestant eliminated during live eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Third Big Brother contestant eliminated during live eviction

By Press Association
Big Brother contestants (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
Big Brother contestants (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

Another contestant has been eliminated during the third Big Brother live eviction.

Dylan, Hallie and Trish had been put up for the public vote as the first trio to face eviction ahead of Friday’s episode.

They had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates – with Luton mother Trish receiving five nods and youth worker from London, Hallie, and DJ from Coventry, Dylan, both on four nominations.

Hallie was chosen by the public to leave the Big Brother house and joined hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best outside the house alongside crowds of fans.

She blew kisses ahead of her first interview on spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live.

Reflecting on telling the housemates she is a transgender woman, Hallie said: “Honestly, it was the first night I wanted to see how the housemates were and their opinions on things and whatnot – and going to sleep on the first night I felt as though they were all such genuine people.

“And they would respect me in that sense and so it was on my mind the whole first night and I’d woke up that morning… I was shitting myself and my heart was beating out my chest.

“But once I’d said ‘I’m a trans woman’, and it was so empowering and it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders.

“The response from everyone was so lovely and it’s just, I appreciate every single housemate… they’re all beautiful, unique and special in their own way and the love I felt, don’t cry, from all of them, I really appreciate it.”

Hallie has been eliminated from the Big Brother house (ITV)

She then appeared emotional, before saying: “It was important to me to be loud and proud as well and just show trans visibility and just be myself and I am who I am, I’m not going to change that.”

Chants of “Get Kerry out” were again heard from the crowd following them making similar calls last week.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Trish talked about “fleeing” the Congo along with her father.

She told the Big Brother diary room: “As a child (I was) thinking; ‘We’re coming to a safer space… a heavenly ideal’.

“However, the reality and the UK as an immigrant, or refugee, has been humbling, to say the least, as you’ve run from home in hopes to create another home and actually end up not just losing a home, but you lose a sense of your identity along the way.”

Dylan also appeared emotional as he reflected on his car accident in 2014 and decided to have his leg amputated after three years of pain.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.