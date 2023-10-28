James Haskell announces split from Chloe Madeley: Our sole focus is our daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

James Haskell announces split from Chloe Madeley: Our sole focus is our daughter

By Press Association
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have split (Isabel Infantes/PA)
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have split (Isabel Infantes/PA)

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have announced their decision to separate, saying that they were forced to announce the news publicly due to “constant speculation”.

Haskell, 38, is a former rugby union player and the athlete had married personal trainer Madeley, 36, back in 2018.

The couple star in reality ITVX series Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair – which follows the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan as she becomes a first time mother.

In a joint statement, posted to Haskell’s Instagram page, the rugby star said: “Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage, has unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

Royal wedding
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Alongside the image of his statement, Haskell wrote a caption which read: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security.

“For that reason I won’t be commenting any further.”

The couple share one daughter together called Bodhi.