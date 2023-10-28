Claudia Winkleman sends love to Amanda Abbington on Strictly’s Halloween Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman sends love to Amanda Abbington on Strictly’s Halloween Week

By Press Association
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington (Ray Burniston/BBC)
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington (Ray Burniston/BBC)

Claudia Winkleman told Amanda Abbington “we are sending you all our love” during Saturday night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Monday night’s episode of Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two, it was confirmed that Sherlock actress Abbington would be dropping out of the BBC One competition.

Commenting on Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and professional dancer Carlos Gu kicked off Strictly’s Halloween Week with a Black Swan pasodoble to Swan Lake.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I thought you set the tone for the evening absolutely fabulously” whilst Anton Du Beke said that the drama was “exquisite”.

The couple were awarded 33 points from the judges.

Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk danced the American smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como, with Thomas dressed as a wizard.

Speaking about the performance, Du Beke said that the judges “had a magic moment” watching his footwork and described the routine as “lovely”.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood, who had dressed as Professor Snape from the Harry Potter film series for the occasion, said that the performance was too “sweet” for his taste.

Elsewhere, Oti Mabuse offered Thomas her praises and said: “I thought this was your best dance.”

Talking about the ballroom parts, she added: “That was the best of your dancing ability, that was fantastic.”

Ballas agreed and said: “This is probably one of your much better performances.”

She added: “You are on the spooky train to success.”

Thomas said that was “really happy” with his performance and the couple were awarded 32 points in total from the judges.