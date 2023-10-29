Adele pays tribute to ‘brave’ Matthew Perry during Las Vegas show

Pop superstar Adele has paid tribute to Matthew Perry, calling the late Friends star “incredibly, incredibly brave”.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 35, is performing weekend residencies in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

During her Weekends With Adele show, the Someone Like You singer said she had grown up watching Perry play Chandler Bing in the ’90s US sitcom, and revealed some of her favourite childhood memories are of a friend who did “the best Chandler impression”.

Adele, who was dressed in a gothic-inspired long black dress and wig ahead of Halloween, spoke between songs about Perry’s death in a moment some audience members filmed.

In a video, Adele said: “It’s always quite shocking when, especially someone that made you laugh, who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know – this is what I find so strange.

“I’ve never met him in my life; it’s happened with a few other comedians and stuff like that – but there’s something so… you feel so sad about it.

“Especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.

“But some of my favourite memories of when I was younger with my friends; and one of my friends, Andrew, when I was like 12 did the best Chandler impression and he would do it all the time to make us laugh, and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler and I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life.

“I remember visiting New York for the first time and going on a Friends tour, stuff like that, and (Perry) was a really big part of my life and he was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.

“And yeah, I just want to say how much I love what he did for all of us. Especially what he did for me.

“One of the best comedic characters of all time and hopefully now he can rest in peace.”

Other celebrities paid tribute to the actor who died aged 54 after an apparent drowning at his LA home, according to reports.

American actress and star of The Help, Octavia Spencer, wrote on Instagram: “I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever.

“Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world.”

The Woman King actress Viola Davis said: “This is devastating. Your book shifted so many close to my heart.

“The people no one sees and most throwaway. It was a gift.

“Beyond the joy you brought to many, your heart reigned supreme. Rest well…..know that you brought love”

Perry wrote Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir in 2022 and had spoken candidly about his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.