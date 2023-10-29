Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationship

By Press Association
Jordan is in Big Brother (ITV/PA)
Big Brother contestants will question two housemates on the nature of their relationship during Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 series.

Jordan and Henry, who have previously shared a goodnight kiss, will be asked by Olivia if they will ever “get together”.

Teasing them she says: “You would never actually get together would you?”

Jordan replies “Of course we would.”

She asks them “Do you fancy each other?” and Jordan says “No”.

Henry asks Jordan “Why are you being probed like this” and then Jordan plants a kiss on Henry’s forehead.

Later, Jordan and Henry share an affectionate moment away from their housemates.

Elsewhere in the episode, housemates vent their frustrations on Big Brother’s vending machine in order to get some snacks.

Olivia takes the opportunity to reiterate her feelings about Dylan’s toilet habits and says: “Dylan needs to put the toilet seat down.

“It’s rude and it’s disgusting.”

Big Brother contestant Henry
Henry, who shared an affectionate moment with Jordan (ITV/PA)

Meanwhile Dylan shouts about cooking responsibilities saying: “Now if you don’t like my cooking, and you don’t like my spicy beans or you don’t like my food then get the f*** up and cook the f****** food yourselves.

“But you’re going to have to cook it for all sixteen people.”

Housemate Yinrun vents about contestants’ constant use of profanity saying: “While I’m learning English I’ve never learned a single swear word at all.

“I’ve heard more swear words 10 minutes in this house then I0 months I’ve lived in Harrogate.

“Where are your manners people?”

After this the dynamic of the Big Brother house will change in a Halloween twist, where one person will become “possessed” and be granted the right to change the fate of another housemate.

Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.