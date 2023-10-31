Halloween 2023: Clueless, Child’s Play and Jessica Rabbit inspire celebrities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Halloween 2023: Clueless, Child’s Play and Jessica Rabbit inspire celebrities

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran posted a picture to his Instagram on Tuesday after a tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (PA)
Ed Sheeran posted a picture to his Instagram on Tuesday after a tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (PA)

Celebrities have dressed up as red-haired killer doll Chucky, Jessica Rabbit and characters from Clueless to mark this year’s Halloween.

Wearing the dungarees and colourful top of the main antagonist in the Child’s Play horror franchise, Ed Sheeran posted a picture to his Instagram on Tuesday after a tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who has previously kept his red hair to dress as Chucky in 2012, wrote: “Happy Halloween from Vegas.”

US singer Christina Aguilera, Love Island couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, actor Simon Pegg and musician Ronnie Wood also marked the occasion with costumes.

Aguilera recreated Cher’s chained-bodice and tights look from her music video If I Could Turn Back Time.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “On my favourite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher.

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!

“No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

Hague was dressed in wizarding clothes from Harry Potter as Fury, who wore a black cloak and gelled his hair in a Dracula look, shared images to Instagram from their first Halloween with daughter Bambi.

The pictures revealed their decorated home along with a pumpkin with guacamole coming out of its carved mouth and nachos nearby.

Wood also opted for a vampire look as he showed fans a picture of him and what appeared to be Sir Mick Jagger in a skull mask.

He wrote: “Happy Hallowe’en! Have as much fun as Mick and me!”

Pegg also went spooky as he put on a skeleton costume to celebrate Halloween on Instagram.

Some of the Kardashian family went for less spooky figures, with Kim and daughter North West opting to recreate the teen comedy Clueless, which is inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma.

They recreated the plaid-style clothing and high-kneed socks of the 1990s era while spoofing Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport.

The pictures showed North as Dionne and Kim as Cher in a white jeep and on their phones.

Kim’s half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner went for another film reference as they dressed as the hench-woman, Sugar and Spice, from Batman Forever.

Both characters, played by Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar, make an appearance in the 1995 comic book movie as they aligned themselves with the villain Two-Face.

Meanwhile, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden transformed alongside singer Ashley Roberts into the characters from media franchise Scooby-Doo on Heart Radio’s breakfast show.

Holden went for an orange Wilma outfit as Roberts dressed as Daphne in a purple dress and Theakston opted for Shaggy’s green jumper and brown pants.

Other characters recreated include Jessica Rabbit from 1980s partially animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Singer Mariah Carey put on a similar red dress to the cartoon with bodice detail, a red full-length wig and black gloves.