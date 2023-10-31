The damaged Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The damaged Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street heading to auction

By Press Association
The real damaged Lamborghini from The Wolf of Wall Street is heading to auction (Bonhams/PA)
A Lamborghini Countach “hero car” famously used in a scene in The Wolf of Wall Street where it sustains major damage is heading to auction.

Described as being preserved in its “as-filmed”’ condition, the white supercar is one of the most famous cars to grace the silver screen in recent years.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the Wolf of Wall Street (2013) follows the story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort – played by Leonardo DiCaprio – who was a highly controversial character on Wall Street during the 1980s and 90s.

The Countach was ordered by Martin Scorsese to have further damage inflicted to make it seem more ‘wrecked'(Bonhams/PA)

One of the most famous scenes in the film involves this particular Lamborghini – a Countach 25th Anniversary Edition, which is one of just 658 ever produced to mark the Italian firm’s quarter of a century as a car maker. Only 12 are believed to have been made in this specification for the US market.

The car is said to star alongside DiCaprio for more than three minutes in the film, and is best known for the scene where Belfort drives the car while severely impaired by the drug Quaaludes. In the film, DiCaprio’s character crawls into the car and then recklessly drives home sustaining various damage on the way.

This Lamborghini was in fact used for the stunts, though Scorsese deemed the damage gathered in the action not to be serious enough, so ordered his crew to inflict more damage to the vehicle to make it appear more ‘wrecked’ in later scenes.

The Lamborghini was used in a famous scene where Jordan Belfort drove the car while under the influence (Bonhams/PA)

Since appearing in the film, the Countach is said to have been ‘meticulously preserved’ and is now being offered to the public for the first time, directly from one of the original filmmakers.

The Countach is going under the hammer with Bonhams at an auction coinciding with the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 25. It is being sold with an estimate of $1.5m-2m (£1.24m-1.65m).

It will be accompanied by various film memorabilia, including documentation, a Jordan Belfort costume and a director’s chair and clapboard signed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who also starred in the film as Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s second wife.

Lamborghini Countach
A second Countach used in filming, and sustained no damage, is also heading to auction later in the year (RM Sotheby’s/PA)

A second Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition in a matching specification was also used for filming, though didn’t sustain damage. Interestingly, this car is also heading to auction in New York on December 8 this year with RM Sotheby’s, carrying the same estimate of $1.5m-2m (£1.24m-1.65m).