From Blur to Boygenius: BBC Radio 6 Music reveals its 2023 artists of the year

Blur, Boygenius and Christine And The Queens are among the musicians named in BBC Radio 6 Music’s inaugural artists of the year list.

English band Blur made a comeback in 2023 with their number one album The Ballad Of Darren while American trio Boygenius, comprised of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, released their debut LP The Record.

French singer Christine And The Queens is also on the list, following the release of fourth studio album Paranoia, Angels, True Love this year.

Presenting our #6MusicArtistsOfTheYear, a new yearly moment in the 6 Music calendar 💚 Artists of the Year celebrates the musical success stories of 2023 and tips the stars for 2024 and beyond. Our 6 Music Artists of the Year 2023 are… 🧵 — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) November 6, 2023

The non-hierarchical list, featuring 10 names, was announced on air by presenter Lauren Laverne, who revealed that three-piece band Gabriels had also made the cut.

In June the band’s Jacob Lusk performed Are You Ready For Love on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage with Sir Elton John.

British musician Loraine James has been recognised, as well as indie rock outfit The Last Dinner Party who performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and Latitude over the summer.

Other artists on the list include jungle-inspired drum and bass artist Nia Archives, who opened for Beyonce at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, and Say She She, a Brooklyn-based vocal band who are set to tour the UK in 2024.

The last two artists making up the list of 10 are Mercury Prize-winning band Young Fathers and spoken word and indie hip-hop artist Antony Szmierek.

Szmierek said: “Simply put, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without BBC Radio 6 Music.

“Its desire to seek out interesting alternative music meant that the demos I’d knocked up over lockdown found not only a home but an audience, and I quickly went from listener to playlisted artist.

“The support of producers and presenters has given me a chance to do the impossible, and I’ll always call 6 Music home.”

Laverne said: “The line-up for the inaugural 6 Music artists of the year is just bursting with music talent, innovation and inspiration.

“Huge congratulations to the acts who have all had an incredible 2023. I’m looking forward to following all your sonic journeys in 2024 and beyond.”

6 Music will be celebrating its artists of the year 2023 across the week and beyond with programming that includes an interview with Boygenius on New Music Fix Daily on Tuesday and an exclusive session from the band, recorded at Maida Vale Studios.

Blur have recorded an exclusive session for 6 Music in which they perform tracks that include Luminous, Oily Water, Colin Zeal and Young And Lovely.