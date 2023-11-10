Tom Blyth ‘put through the wringer’ during casting for lead role in Hunger Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Tom Blyth ‘put through the wringer’ during casting for lead role in Hunger Games

By Press Association
Tom Blyth at the world premiere of the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Tom Blyth at the world premiere of the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

British actor Tom Blyth described a “pretty hefty casting process” before he was awarded the role of a young President Snow in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.

Stars of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes graced the red carpet at the BFI IMAX in London to attend the world premiere of the much-anticipated film set to debut on November 17 – following the end of the Sag-Aftra actors’ strike.

The film, set many years before the events of the existing franchise, stars West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler and Blyth as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow respectively.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes World Premiere
Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler at the film’s premiere in London (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“It was a pretty hefty casting process,” Blyth told the PA news agency about landing the role.

“I was still pretty new on the scene, especially in the States, so they had to kind of put me through the wringer to find out if I could do it.

“I’m just glad that they thought I could.”

Blyth, who has also starred in Benediction and Scott And Sid, said he hopes fans of the franchise “feel that their patience has been rewarded” following the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015.

Speaking from the red carpet, Zegler told PA about her co-star: “Tom is the loveliest guy – such a smart, intelligent, intentional actor who’s Juilliard trained and it shows and I just loved getting to play these characters with him.”

Britain The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes World Premiere
Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming prequel (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)

The US actress and singer described feeling “so overwhelmed with gratitude” about being involved in the prequel.

“Getting to tell stories in any capacity is such an honour as an actor, it’s not afforded to many and so getting to tell this story in particular really meant a lot to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, director Francis Lawrence spoke about casting the pair in the lead roles.

“Rachel was my first choice, Tom kind of came in out of nowhere,” he told PA.

Britain The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes World Premiere
Director Francis Lawrence (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“I hadn’t really known his work, and his audition came in kind of late in the game, but once I saw it, I think everybody just knew this is the guy.

“He’s so talented and once we had the two of them, we did a little Zoom chemistry test and I had her sing on the song, an acapella version of the song that very much fits in the world of our movie and it was just a beautiful moment.”

Filmmaker Lawrence said the challenge with the prequel was taking a character that everybody loved to hate and getting the audience “to get behind him and empathise with him and root for him”.

The world premiere was also attended by stars including Hunter Schafer and Josh Andres Rivera.

It comes following the end of an 118-day walkout after a “tentative agreement” was reached between US actors’ union Sag-Aftra and the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) who represent Hollywood studio bosses.