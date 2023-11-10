Retired boxer Tony Bellew is final name rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Retired boxer Tony Bellew is final name rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity line-up

By Press Association
Retired boxer Tony Bellew is the final name rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity line-up (Richard Sellers/PA)
Retired boxer Tony Bellew is the final name rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity line-up (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew is the final name rumoured to be heading into the Australian jungle on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, soap star Nick Pickard, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix are also reported to be part of the line-up, according to the Sun newspaper.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he is giving an offer to join the new series “very serious consideration”, which will see another crop of hopefuls compete to be named Queen or King of the jungle.

Farage said he has turned down requests offering “really quite substantial sums of money” since 2016 to appear on the hit show, but feels he might be able to “connect” with a younger audience if he joined this year.

It comes after former health secretary Matt Hancock placed third in the 2022 series of the show.

Meanwhile, also rumoured to be joining the reality show this year is recently retired jockey Frankie Dettori, social media star and TV presenter Nella Rose, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

JLS singer and DJ Marvin Humes and food critic Grace Dent, who often appears as a guest judge on the BBC’s MasterChef competition, have also reportedly signed on for the series – though ITV is yet to officially confirm the line-up.

It comes after a video of presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly was released to officially confirm the launch of the new series set to air on November 19 at 9pm.