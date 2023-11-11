Olly Murs emotional on The Voice after suicide prevention volunteer sings

Olly Murs has appeared emotional on The Voice UK after watching a performance by a suicide prevention volunteer.

Singer Murs, who presented The X Factor with Caroline Flack, admitted on Saturday’s episode of the ITV singing competition that he had not dealt with “a lot of stuff” following losing a friend a few years ago.

Love Island presenter Flack, who would have had a birthday on Thursday, took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15, 2020.

On The Voice UK, contestant Sheridan Coldstream – also a vocal and confidence coach and TikTok star – performed Listen Before I Go by Billie Eilish which he said referenced suicide in the lyrics.

After singing, Sheridan, 59, from Buckinghamshire said that he chose the song because he duetted with American singer Eilish through the medium of social media and also spoke about his work on a suicide prevention helpline.

Appearing to break down and become tearful, Murs said: “I lost a good friend to suicide… a few years back so it’s mad actually that you’ve walked into my life… although I’m supposed to be coaching you Andy, (I think) you’ll be coach me.”

Murs also gave Sheridan a hug and the 39-year-old singer told his fellow judges that the moment “really hit me”.

Murs also said: “There’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t dealt with that I need to talk about…. (Sheridan) walked into my life, maybe I need that.”

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Since Flack’s death, Murs was part of a group of her close friends and family who raised almost £30,000 for Samaritans by doing a charity trek in 2021.

He has also performed at the Flackstock festival, which raises funds for mental health charities, in her memory.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1, ITVX and STV.