Olly Murs emotional on The Voice after suicide prevention volunteer sings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olly Murs emotional on The Voice after suicide prevention volunteer sings

By Press Association
Olly Murs, pictured, during the 2022 Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack at Pangbourne, Berkshire. (Suzan Moore/PA)
Olly Murs, pictured, during the 2022 Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack at Pangbourne, Berkshire. (Suzan Moore/PA)

Olly Murs has appeared emotional on The Voice UK after watching a performance by a suicide prevention volunteer.

Singer Murs, who presented The X Factor with Caroline Flack, admitted on Saturday’s episode of the ITV singing competition that he had not dealt with “a lot of stuff” following losing a friend a few years ago.

Love Island presenter Flack, who would have had a birthday on Thursday, took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15, 2020.

On The Voice UK, contestant Sheridan Coldstream – also a vocal and confidence coach and TikTok star – performed Listen Before I Go by Billie Eilish which he said referenced suicide in the lyrics.

After singing, Sheridan, 59, from Buckinghamshire said that he chose the song because he duetted with American singer Eilish through the medium of social media and also spoke about his work on a suicide prevention helpline.

Appearing to break down and become tearful, Murs said: “I lost a good friend to suicide… a few years back so it’s mad actually that you’ve walked into my life… although I’m supposed to be coaching you Andy, (I think) you’ll be coach me.”

Murs also gave Sheridan a hug and the 39-year-old singer told his fellow judges that the moment “really hit me”.

Murs also said: “There’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t dealt with that I need to talk about…. (Sheridan) walked into my life, maybe I need that.”

X Factor Auditions – London
Olly Murs and Caroline Flack (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Since Flack’s death, Murs was part of a group of her close friends and family who raised almost £30,000 for Samaritans by doing a charity trek in 2021.

He has also performed at the Flackstock festival, which raises funds for mental health charities, in her memory.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1, ITVX and STV.