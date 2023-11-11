Netflix releases trailer for Millie Bobby Brown film among new content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix releases trailer for Millie Bobby Brown film among new content

By Press Association
Millie Bobby Brown will star in the new film Damsel. (Ian West/PA)
A trailer for a film starring Millie Bobby Brown has been released along with a host of other first looks at new content on Netflix.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, features in the upcoming Damsel as a princess on the run who becomes trapped in a cave with a dragon.

The teaser sees Robin Wright, known for the title role in 1987 fantasy film The Princess Bride, as a queen as well as a brief appearance of Oscar nominee Angela Bassett.

Wright says: “Welcome princess, for generations, it has been our task to protect our people so tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom.

“The price is dear, but so too the reward.”

Brown is seen mostly in darkness in the trailer, released on Saturday, as she looks around the cave before Netflix says the movie will be released next year.

The streaming giant has also teased, during its geeked week, an animated series of blockbuster science fiction franchise Terminator.

Terminator: The Anime Series will see an female soldier try to protect scientist Malcolm Lee in 1997 as an assassin arrives.

The first film in franchise was 1984’s The Terminator, which saw Arnold Schwarzenegger as the cyborg and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

Dead Boy Detectives, based on the comic books by British author Neil Gaiman and American artist Matt Wagner, will be part of the same universe as The Sandman, according to Netflix.

The series is about teenagers investigating ghosts and will feature a clairvoyant named Crystal, played by Pirates and Hollyoaks star Kassius Nelson.

The Sandman, released last year, sees Tom Sturridge as Lord Morpheus in the fantasy show.

A final trailer for animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which will be released on Netflix on November 17, has also been put on YouTube.

The show sees stars of the 2011 film Scott Pilgrim Vs The World reprise their roles including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

Elsewhere, an trailer for the adaption of tabletop card game Exploding Kittens has featured Lucifer star Tom Ellis as GodCat.

The popular game is about avoiding explosions from kittens while playing other cat-based cards.