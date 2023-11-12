Could Dua Lipa knock The Beatles off the top of the UK charts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Dua Lipa knock The Beatles off the top of the UK charts?

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have released a track that features the other members of The Beatles (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have released a track that features the other members of The Beatles (Yui Mok/PA)

The Beatles are expected to fend off competition to stay at the top of the UK singles charts for a second consecutive week.

Now And Then, a remastered track based on a private recording by John Lennon in the late 1970s, made history by becoming a number one after a record 54 years since the band’s previous chart-topper.

The Official Charts Company said the Liverpool group’s hit will face a challenge from new entrants Lovin On Me, from American rapper and singer Jack Harlow, and Houdini, from London-born hitmaker Dua Lipa.

At the midweek mark, Harlow has reached number two while Lipa is at number three, according to the organisation.

Now And Then comes more than five decades after The Beatles – who are now the act with the longest gap between chart-toppers – reached number one with The Ballad Of John And Yoko in 1969.

The remastered song’s history spans five decades as Lennon recorded the lyrics and piano on a cassette in the late 1970s, before he died in 1980.

Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono passed the tape in the 1990s on to the surviving members and Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr attempted to finish the track.

However, due to poor audio quality they had to wait until recently to isolate Lennon’s voice from the original recording, which was then used as the basis for the current version of the song.

2022 Booker prize
Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has just released Houdini (David Parry/PA)

Guitar playing from Harrison, who died in 2001, also features on the song along with the rest of the surviving members’ contributions.

The track was released on November 2.

Meanwhile, the Official Charts Company said the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will be a boost for Olivia Rodrigo’s Can’t Catch Me Now as it features on the soundtrack.

The prequel to the dystopian action film series, The Hunger Games, coming out on November 17, is set to cause American singer Rodrigo’s track to rise five place to number 13.