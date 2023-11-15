Ed Balls in tears as he thanks Gareth Gates for stammer inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Balls in tears as he thanks Gareth Gates for stammer inspiration

By Press Association
Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls was brought to tears as he told singer Gareth Gates how much he had inspired him to be open about his stammer (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls was brought to tears as he spoke to singer Gareth Gates about how much he had inspired him to be open about his stammer.

The former Labour MP and Strictly Come Dancing star has previously spoken about his own battle with the same speech impediment that Gates has.

Balls wiped away tears as he told the former Pop Idol star on the ITV programme: “You inspired me, you really did. I thought ‘If Gareth Gates can do this, I can too’.

“‘And if he can be public, I can be public’ – and it was really hard but I did it because you showed me how to do it.”

The pair embraced as Gates told Balls: “You’re a role model for me now. For you to be doing this (hosting GMB) is really incredible.”

Balls replied: “Sometimes it goes wrong. But it always goes wrong… if you have a stammer there’s moments where it goes wrong, but so what?”

Gates recently appeared on the Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and was the only contestant to pass selection, after making it to the final with former health secretary Matt Hancock and model and TV personality Danielle Lloyd.

Discussing his time on the show, he said: “They try to break you down to build you back up, and, you know, as a result of that, I’m much more confident now and I got quite a lot out of the show.”

Balls commended him, saying: “Can I say, for me, to actually meet you and to talk to you is such an honour, because you were a huge role model for me.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Singer Gareth Gates, former health secretary Matt Hancock and TV personality Danielle Lloyd during filming of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

He added: “When I wasn’t talking publicly about my stammer, I was actually a cabinet minister and you were out there and you were having a stammer but also showing you could be at the top of your game and being a star.

“You gave me confidence, and I think that, for very many children watching this programme or their parents, the things that we say to them about what you can do in your life… you can be SAS winner, you can be a top singer, you can be a presenter of breakfast television and read the autocue with a stammer. I mean, it’s amazing and you inspire people.”

Asked about his advice to young people with the same issue, Gates said: “I think just to never give up. I think one of my greatest achievements from Pop Idol and now SAS was that I proved to people that you can have an affliction, you know, and don’t let it dictate who you are.

“You know that you are able to achieve whatever you want in life, and you just have to be strong. And parents in particular with kids who stammer, I just say to just be patient and to give them as much time as they can and eventually they’ll find their way through.”