Entertainment TV & Film

Lisa Kudrow thanks Matthew Perry for ‘best 10 years a person gets to have’

By Press Association
Friends stars David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc (Reed Saxon/AP)
Lisa Kudrow has thanked late co-star Matthew Perry for “the best 10 years a person gets to have” while filming Friends.

The US actress, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit US sitcom, was the last Friends star to pay tribute to Perry following David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc who all praised him for his “laughter and creativity”.

Sharing a Polaroid photograph of the pair on Instagram, Kudrow said: “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…

“You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking’.

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

Matthew Perry death
The Friends reunion special (left to right) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

Kudrow also thanked Perry, who died on October 28 at the age of 54, for trusting her, and “for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you”.

She added: “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Her solo statement marked the last of the Friends stars to honour Perry, following on from Schwimmer and Aniston’s statements on Wednesday.

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the US sitcom, said: “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.